New Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit opened its doors at the Quillota Petorca Biprovincial Hospital – El Diario de La Ligua

Users and users will have a spacious unit, modern facilities and high-tech equipment.

This week a new milestone was registered within the framework of the progressive opening plan of the Quillota Petorca Biprovincial Hospital with the start-up of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit, which replaces the old Kinesiology Unit, which will mean a qualitative change and quantitative; to cite an example: of 115 square meters in the San Martín de Quillota Hospital, 1,000 square meters will be available in the current facilities.

This will have a direct impact on the quality of care for outpatient users of this Unit, which in its former location at the San Martín de Quillota Hospital did not have the necessary spaces, which translates into a substantial change in the recovery process. and treatment of patients.

This is ratified by Haroldo Faúndez Romero, Director of the San Martín de Quillota and Biprovincial Quillota Petorca Hospitals: “This opening is part of all our programming to gradually enable the new Hospital. Without a doubt, it is a great advance; In this case, compared to the infrastructure that we have today in the San Martín Hospital, what has been delivered in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is first class, so we hope that our users are treated accordingly and with a much higher standard. higher than what we could offer in the San Martin”.

Unit grows for the benefit of users and officials

The new Unit of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation registers a substantial change when moving to the new Hospital, with a modern infrastructure and ample spaces for the attention dedicated to the ambulatory user, with the necessary equipment in the integral rehabilitation of the patients.

In terms of equipment, the new Unit is equipped with new equipment for kinesthetic work in the therapeutic gym, such as a quadriceps table, Bobath stretchers, ascent scales, parallel bars, bicycles, treadmills, as well as physiotherapy equipment, combined therapy equipment , ultrasound equipment, ultrathermal equipment, high frequency laser, shock waves, myofeedback and hydrotherapy equipment, among others.

The Head of the Unit, kinesiologist Miguel Segura Vera, expressed the importance of these new facilities: “For our users, the greatest benefit is to be able to provide them with all the care that comprehensive rehabilitation processes contemplate in decent spaces, and with adequate infrastructure. according to the rehabilitation needs of our population; and above all, to be able to provide them with better quality care due to the support in implementation and equipment that we have in our Service”.

It should be noted that a team of kinesiologists, speech therapists and occupational therapists remained at the San Martín de Quillota Hospital to continue providing these health services to patients hospitalized in the San Martín clinical services and with the respective shifts in areas such as the Emergencies, the Critical Patient Unit and the medical-surgical rooms, which will be integrated into the new Biprovincial Hospital, once the transfer of these services and hospitalized units is materialized in the coming months.

Satisfied patients

With the opening of this new Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit, it was the patients who appreciated it the most, and this was expressed by those who were the first to occupy the facilities. “The spaciousness is fabulous, the tools and everything that is here all look very nice, very spacious, the people are very loving, everyone is super good. So compared to what was there, which was good, the same very loving, very nice people, but here there is much more space, they have many more tools, everything looks very nice”, said Viviana Lanino Mockridge, one of the first users to use the new facilities.

Agreeing with her appreciation, Susana Quintún Salinas expressed: ”Very good, everything very nice with everything one needs. The same in the other Hospital was good, the important thing is also the attention of the staff, so here we continue to improve for the better. Very good, with a lot of space, which is what you need because it’s a little bad, you need more space and not bump into people, so it’s excellent”.

In this way, the gradual transfer plan continues to the new Quillota Petorca Biprovincial Hospital, which is adding important units for better care for users in both provinces.



