New physical medicine and rehabilitation unit opened its doors at the Quillota Petorca Biprovincial Hospital

This week a new milestone was registered within the framework of the progressive opening plan of the Quillota Petorca Biprovincial Hospital with the start-up of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit, which replaces the old Kinesiology Unit, which will mean a qualitative change and quantitative; to cite an example: of 115 square meters in the San Martín de Quillota Hospital, 1,000 square meters will be available in the current premises.



This will have a direct impact on the quality of care for outpatients in this Unit, which in its former location at the San Martín de Quillota Hospital did not have the necessary spaces, which translates into a substantial change in the recovery process and treatment of patients.

New facilities that not only stand out for their greater breadth, but also have more cutting-edge technology and more implements to apply new therapies and be able to serve more users at the same time.

In terms of equipment, the new Unit is equipped with new equipment for kinesthetic work in the therapeutic gym, such as a quadriceps table, Bobath stretchers, ascent scales, parallel bars, bicycles, treadmills, as well as physiotherapy equipment, combined therapy equipment , ultrasound equipment, ultrathermal equipment, high frequency laser, shock waves, myofeedback and hydrotherapy equipment, among others.

It should be noted that a team of kinesiologists, speech therapists and occupational therapists remained at the San Martín de Quillota Hospital to continue providing these health services to patients hospitalized in the San Martín clinical services and with the respective shifts in areas such as the Emergencies, the Critical Patient Unit and the medical-surgical rooms, which will be integrated into the new Biprovincial Hospital, once the transfer of these services and hospitalized units is materialized in the coming months.