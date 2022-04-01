New plastic surgery? Kendall Jenner surprises with change

Kendall Jenner surprises with a change in her face. New surgery?

Recently the famous model and socialite Kendall Jenner stole glances at the party after the Oscars, however, there was something that caught the attention of his followers.

As expected, the Kardashian family appeared at the last Oscar ceremony, filling the red carpet with glamor and grace.

In addition, without a doubt, the model Kendall Jenner and the sisters Kim and Kourtney once again occupied the top of the best dressed.

The model joined the celebrities who also attended the Vanity Fair party that is usually held after the awards ceremony.

She wowed in a black Balenciaga dress with a low neckline, high bow and flawless makeup.

However, some people managed to notice that their lips they looked even bigger and fuller this time.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that her lips have attracted attention on various social networks.

In fact, it was through a recently published video, which managed to spark the rumors.

It looks like a cartoon character, ”wrote her fans reacting to the video where the socialite appeared sitting in a car while making faces at the camera.

However, this was not the only detail that the admirers of the also businesswoman highlighted in social networks.

Since even others pointed to the suit with which the famous and prestigious model hid her slender body.

She has such a pretty figure and her body is swallowing her up.” “I think if the dress were cut down to half its size it would be absolutely gorgeous, unless there are triplets hidden underneath,” they said.

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner dazzled on the red carpet, and did not go unnoticed among the group of celebrities who attended the 94th edition of the awards, one of the most talked about and controversial in its history.

After her time on the red carpet, several also commented on the size of her bust and speculated about a possible augmentation surgery after comparing several recent photos of the socialite.

However, other fans praised the socialite for her outfit and, of course, her great physique.