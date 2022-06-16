new platform in Spain with much more than vampires

Updated: 06/16/2022 1:15 p.m. Save



In case the viewer already had few alternatives, he arrives in Spain AMC+, which is easy to identify with the zombies of the ‘The walking dead’ universe and with historical series such as ‘Mad Men’. The idea is to leave its mark with quality series, movies and documentaries, classic and modern, for €3.99 per month. The AMC Networks group has opted for Spain as the first European country to launch this premium on-demand subscription service, which can now be enjoyed by Orange TV, Vodafone TV and Jazztel TV customers. On Amazon Prime Video, for its part, it appears as a channel.

The release, naturally, resorts to a new premiere of zombies, ‘The Walking Dead: Origins’which in each episode tells the story of the apocalypse from the perspective of a single character.

It opens this Thursday, but it is not the only notable novelty:

‘kin’: It’s about a Dublin crime family facing a powerful drug cartel, an unwinnable war. It is starring charlie cox (‘Daredevil)’ and Aidan Gillen (‘Game of Thrones’) and Ciarán Hinds (‘Belfast’). The series also premieres today and brings a new episode every Thursday.

’61st Street’: grand crime drama Peter Moffat (‘The night of’), which cuts through the dark heart of Chicago’s judicial system as police and prosecutors investigate a drug bust that threatens the police department’s code of silence. It is starred by Courtney B Vance (‘The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’).

‘firebite’: adrenaline thriller of vampires with Yael Stone (‘Orange Is the New Black’) and rob collins (‘Cleverman’). The series is created and written by celebrated indigenous creator Warwick Thornton. The complete series is now available.

Emily Watson in ‘Too Close’ – AMC+

‘Too Close’: Emily Watson (‘Chernobyl’) plays a psychiatrist who evaluates a woman accused of a heinous crime, Connie Mortensen (‘The hunt’), capable of manipulating the doctor and sensing her deepest insecurities.

Within European fiction, the Finnish comedy stands out ‘Mister8’, winner for Best Series and Best Actor at Canneseries 2021; and upcoming releases ‘Trom’, first ‘nordic noir’ recorded in the Faroe Islands; and the French ‘In therapy’directed by the directors of ‘Untouchable’, Olivier Nakache Y Eric Toledanoabout a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst.

Next releases

In the coming months, AMC+ will debut a wide variety of original series, including a new franchise based on the best-selling novels by Anne Rice‘Interview with the Vampire’, and ‘Mayfair Witches’, with Alexandra Daddario. Also the anthology series ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ with Anthony Edwards Y Parker Posey. Next year will see ‘Isle of the Dead’, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

‘Kin’, crime drama with Charlie Cox and Ciarán Hinds – AMC+

Michael Penellapresident of AMC Networks Streaming Services, ensures that the new platform “offers the public thousands of hours of acclaimed and award-winning series, including iconic stories with great characters, comedies, successful films, mysteries, documentaries, the best horror content and intriguing ‘true crime’ series.

Manuel Balsera, general director of AMC Networks International Southern Europe, adds that “it is a pride to be the first country in Europe to launch the AMC+ streaming service”. “We are delighted to have leading operators and platforms in our country for this launch, to which new partners will soon be added.”

Other AMC+ original series that will premiere in the coming months include the western ‘noir’ ‘Dark Winds’, which is executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford, and will arrive in service in July. Also noteworthy is the revenge thriller ‘The Beast Must Die’, with jared harris (‘Chernobyl’), the suspense thriller ‘Moonhaven’ with Dominic Monaghan (‘Lost’) and joe manganiello (‘True Blood’); and ‘That Dirty Black Bag’, an epic western starring Dominic Cooper (‘Preacher’).

See them

comments