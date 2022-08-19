new player types and licenses for a new season

Konami presents eFootball 2023 to football simulation fans.

Scheduled for the end of this month of August, the transition from eFootball 2022 to eFootball 2023 will begin with the arrival of new content, but also some technical improvements:

Joining stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Takefusa Kubo, two new global ambassadors are coming to eFootball to push the boundaries of the game! One is a rising star in English football, whose quality as a center has blurred the lines between ‘defender’ and ‘playmaker’ to make him one of the best passers in modern football. The other is a Portuguese sensation, a midfielder with a dizzying volume of play, endowed with extraordinary physical qualities and an exceptional sense of the game… Welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bruno Fernandes in the big eFootball family ! By recreating their gestures and techniques through motion capture technology, gameplay continues to evolve with the sport.