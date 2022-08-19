new player types and licenses for a new season
Konami presents eFootball 2023 to football simulation fans.
Scheduled for the end of this month of August, the transition from eFootball 2022 to eFootball 2023 will begin with the arrival of new content, but also some technical improvements:
Joining stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Takefusa Kubo, two new global ambassadors are coming to eFootball to push the boundaries of the game! One is a rising star in English football, whose quality as a center has blurred the lines between ‘defender’ and ‘playmaker’ to make him one of the best passers in modern football. The other is a Portuguese sensation, a midfielder with a dizzying volume of play, endowed with extraordinary physical qualities and an exceptional sense of the game… Welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bruno Fernandes in the big eFootball family ! By recreating their gestures and techniques through motion capture technology, gameplay continues to evolve with the sport.
📢UPDATE📢
We have published an overview of the eFootball™ 2023 update (scheduled for late August) on the Official Site 📰https://t.co/ktbHYcB674
— eFootball (@play_eFootball) August 18, 2022
- New player types: Featured (players specifically selected for their outstanding performance in the current season, with a higher progression cap than Spotlight players) and Epic (a tribute to the landmark seasons of big names past and present, with a higher progression cap than Legendary-type players)
- New licenses: AC Milan, Internazionale Milano, Club América, Liga BBVA MX
- Club Pack/Premium Ambassador Pack: Exclusively designed player cards, cards for partner clubs, cards selected by Trent Alexander-Arnold and soon by Bruno Fernandes
- Manager Pack: A series of training programs with Johan Cruyff or Fabio Cannavaro