New POCO X4 Pro 5G, features, price and data sheet

POCO stays true to its principles release after release. And it is that the new X4 Pro 5G that this Chinese company has just presented, and which we have been tracking for many months, looks good. Really good. Its formula is the same as that used by many of the mobile phones launched by this brand: offer us attractive specifications at a very competitive price.

However, this is not all. And it is that each new POCO smartphone has managed to refine the design and construction of its predecessors to offer us something more than a simple update of its specifications. This is just what we can expect from this X4 Pro 5G: competitive features that should allow you to get along with ease in most usage scenarios, but also an attractive design and a careful finish.

POCO X4 Pro 5G: technical specifications

features screen 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 dots) AMOLED, 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 700 nits typical brightness, 1,200 nits maximum brightness, 120 Hz maximum adaptive refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G with 8 cores and 6nm photolithography memory 6 or 8GB LPDDR4x storage 128 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 frontal camera 16 megapixel sensor and optics with aperture value f / 2.4 rear cameras Main: 1/1.52-inch 108-megapixel sensor and optics with f/1.9 aperture value

Ultra wide angle: 8 megapixel sensor, optics with f/2.2 aperture value and 118º viewing angle

Macro camera: 2 megapixel sensor and optics with f/2.4 aperture value OS android 12 MIUI 13 connectivity USB-C 3.5mm headphone jack Micro-SD memory card slot wireless connectivity 5G WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.1 NFC infrared sensor battery 5000mAh load 67 watts (charger included) security Side fingerprint sensor sound stereo speakers IP protection IP53 dimensions 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm weight 205g price 6GB + 128GB: €299 8GB + 256GB: 349 euros

It’s hard to resist a design and screen like this in this range

The photographs that illustrate this article clearly show that this brand has pampered the design of this smartphone. Their frames are fine; his profile, stylized; and the camera module does not seem to have any qualms about claiming all the prominence when we turn it over and look at its rear. This flashy module may not be to everyone’s taste, but it shows that this mobile phone has a strong personality. And also that he has no complexes.

If you take a look at the detailed specifications of the table that we publish above these lines, you will see that they are not, but not bad. Its processor is a competent Snapdragon 695, and it is backed by 6 or 8GB main memory type LPDDR4x. As far as secondary storage is concerned, it has 128 or 256 GB UFS 2.2, and it comes with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC connectivity.

It is evident that there are many mobiles with more ambitious specifications, but we must not lose sight of the fact that the cheapest version of this X4 Pro 5G will be available for 300 euros. And these features fit like a glove with a smartphone of this price.





Now it is worth spending a few minutes on your screen. And it is that it incorporates a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 points) that, according to POCO, gives us a typical contrast ratio of nothing less than 4,500,000:1. Organic panels always have an outstanding contrast, but the figure that POCO promises us is spectacular. Of course, when we get a chance to take a closer look at it, we’ll see what impact this contrast has on its overall image quality.





However, this is by no means the only attractive feature of this mobile phone’s screen. And it is that, again according to POCO, it also offers us a typical brightness delivery capacity of 700 nits and peak peaks of 1200 nits. These figures are really good, and should allow this mobile to perform great in spaces with a lot of ambient light. One more note: the maximum refresh rate of this panel is 120 Hz, and it implements adaptive synchronization.

His camera bet is interesting, but also risky

The provision of cameras that POCO has fine-tuned in this mobile phone looks good, but it is not the usual one. The front camera incorporates a 16-megapixel sensor and optics with an f/2.4 aperture value. On the other hand, the main unit bets on a 108 megapixel sensor that has a size of 1/1.52 inch, and that works in tandem with an optic with an aperture value of f/1.9. So far there is nothing that is out of the usual pattern, but, indeed, your bet in the field of rear cameras is not the most frequent.





This is by no means the first smartphone to formally dispense with a telephoto lens. to include a macro camera instead, but it still seems like a somewhat risky bet. And it is that, beyond the extension that it can give us by resorting to artificial intelligence and the 108-megapixel sensor of its main camera, many users may not get too much out of their unit for macro photography.

Finally, the ultra wide-angle camera is committed to an 8-megapixel sensor that works side by side with an optical with f/2.2 aperture value. Its viewing angle is, according to POCO, 118 degrees. As you can see, on paper this mobile phone looks really good. We are looking forward to thoroughly testing it, and, of course, we will tell you in detail what we think as soon as one of the first units falls into our hands.

POCO X4 Pro 5G: price and availability

POCO has confirmed that its new X4 Pro 5G will be available from next 7 of March with this price depending on your configuration: