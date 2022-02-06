New Porsche 911 Carrera 2023, the restyling involved in winter tests: photos, exit, facelift, engines

Porsche began working on the restyling of the current 911 range, the 992 generation, as further confirmed by these new spy photos featuring a prototype of one new Porsche 911 Carrera engaged in the winter texts that the German House is carrying out in northern Sweden.

Tweaks to the design of the front bumper and air intakes

Like the facelift of its sister 911 Turbo recently immortalized, the basic version of the revamped Porsche 911 is also equipped with redesigned front bumper, with the presence of the vertical blades on the air intakes, with the latter being also modified compared to those of the current model that could not have housed the vertical and active blades.

Looking at the 911 Carrera test forklift it can be seen that Porsche has concentrated on hiding the appearance of the daytime running lights and turn signals, with the prototype consequently fitted with a series of “out of place” lighting elements called upon to perform the tasks of production components that have not been left uncovered.

Modifications on the tail and new exhaust

The restyling will also bring changes to the rear bumper, especially in the lower part, as suggested by the camouflage that covers that very area. The same happens with the rear air intakes. Then we note the presence of a different exhaust system, very similar to that of the Cayman GTS 4.0 and Boxster GTS, both models equipped with the 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated engine.

The return to the naturally aspirated engine

Speaking of engines, sources inside Porsche claim that the basic variant of the 911 will return to naturally aspirated engines. The new Porsche 911 Carrera is expected to be fitted with an engine derived from the aspirated 4.0-liter but with a lower displacement.