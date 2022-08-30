New positions for health personnel

The general director of the ONT, Beatriz Domínguez-Gil.

The State official newsletter (BOE) of this Tuesday collects the resolution of the National Transplant Organization (ONT), by which permanent statutory personnel are appointed in the categories of medical staff, non-medical health personnel and non-medical personnel. According to the publication, they have been awarded four places for medical staffone in the category of specialist Nephrology Area and three in Preventive medicine and public healthwhich are incorporated into the technical body of the Ministry of Health.

Likewise, according to the resolution signed by the Director General of the ONT, Beatriz Dominguez-Gilthree places have been awarded in the category of non-medical health personnel, specifically, in the category of University degree in nursing.

In addition, the ONT reinforces its ranks with 13 places for non-health personnel. The assigned positions fall under the categories of Senior Engineer; Administrative Function Technician; Higher Qualified Technician; Management of the Administrative Function; Middle Grade Technician; Administrative; and Administrative Assistant.

Taking possession of places in the ONT

The rule dictates that the appointed persons have a period of one month, counted from the day following the publication of this resolution, to take possessionwhich will take place in the National Transplant Organization.

However, if any of the persons listed in the annex does not take office within the indicated period, You will lose all the rights derived from your participation in the selection process.unless this Directorate General, after hearing the interested party, considers that there is a just cause.

In addition, it is pointed out that, against this resolution, it may be filed, optionally, a Replenishment resource before the address of the National Transplant Organization within a month from the day following its publication, or a Sponsored links within two months from the day following its publication.