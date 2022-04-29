New possible loss at Club América for the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul

The America club will leave next Saturday to face Blue Cross in a new edition of Young Classic of the MX Leaguewhere both teams will meet on the last date of the Closure 2022 in a duel where both need to get the three points to try to aspire for a position among the first four places in the general table. The Eagles they start as favorites after Fernando Ortiz gave them back the winning mystique in the most important moment of the competition, but they could miss out on a player.

Is about Mauro Lainezfootball players Cream blue that, as reported by César Caballero, he had to train today separately from the group, a situation that distances him from being considered to replace Roger Martinez for the duel against celestial, attacker who will not be able to play due to the accumulation of yellow cards. In this way, it seems to be savior kings who will take the offensive by the band instead of the Colombian.

The reactions of the Azulcrema fans for the possible loss of Lainez

Although we will have to wait until tomorrow’s practice to find out who can be considered to play against the Cemeteriesthere was a large majority of followers who showed their rejection of the idea that Diego Lainez continue on Americahighlighting that he never had the level to play in the team of Coapa, as he has shown in his last appearances. For now, we have to wait to find out if the Mexican will have new chances to line up, because otherwise, it could be one of the bargaining chips for the next summer market.