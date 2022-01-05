New postcards of Mars from the Chinese Tianwen-1 mission – Space & Astronomy

Four new color ‘postcards’ arrive from Mars, sent by the Chinese mission probe Tianwen-1 and the Zhurong rover: the images, published by the Chinese Space Agency (CNSA), show the orbiter in its entirety for the first time. a ‘close-up’ of it, then the ice cap that covers the north pole of the Red Planet and the desolate landscape of an arid Martian plain.

The first photo that fully depicts the Chinese probe was taken by a camera released by the spacecraft itself, which is currently about 350 million kilometers from Earth. It entered orbit around Mars in February 2021, and in mid-May it released Zhurong, the sixth rover to land on the surface of the Red Planet, the first Chinese after five Americans.

“Until Saturday morning – the CNSA specifies in its latest New Year update – the Zhurong rover 1.85 meters high and 240 kilograms heavy worked on the Martian soil for 224 days, exceeding its life expectancy of three months. The rover has traveled more than 1,400 meters ”.

So far Tianwen-1 has collected and transmitted nearly 540 gigabytes of data to earth. According to the CNSA, “it still has enough energy and is in good condition”.