Entertainment

New poster for ‘Dr. Strange 2’ shows an intriguing mystery in the MCU timeline

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

USA.- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 5th and now a new poster has been released courtesy of the artist BossLogic. shows several broken shards and different characters can be seen in the reflections while the dr strange look.

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

María Levy remembers her mother with an emotional VIDEO; This is what Mariana Levy’s daughter currently looks like

3 seconds ago

Grey’s Anatomy: the reason for the departure of the main characters of the drama | ABC series | netflix | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

2 mins ago

Camila Cabello remembers when she crossed the border between Mexico and the United States

11 mins ago

They filter the participation of an MCU figure in Ms. Marvel

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button