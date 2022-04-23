New poster for ‘Dr. Strange 2’ shows an intriguing mystery in the MCU timeline

USA.- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 5th and now a new poster has been released courtesy of the artist BossLogic. shows several broken shards and different characters can be seen in the reflections while the dr strange look.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness see the return of benedict cumberbatch while reprising his role as Dr. Stephen Strange. This time, at Sorcerer Supreme will join you Wanda Maximoff from elizabeth olsenwho has finally become the Scarlet Witch during the end of WandaVision.

In the movie, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before,” reads the synopsis. “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-blowing and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face off against a mysterious new adversary

Joining Cumberbatch are MCU alumni Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong Y Rachel McAdams, who are reprising their roles as Karl Mordo, Wong and the Dr Christine Palmer, respectively. It will also feature the introduction of the hero’s live action debut. Marvel America Chavez, who will be played by the newcomer Xochitl Gomez (The Baby-Sitters Club).

The film is directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man trilogy) from a script written by the award-winning writer Emmy Michael Waldron (Loki). The sequel is expected to tie into the events of Wanda Vision, Loki Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is produced by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.