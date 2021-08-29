new poster for Nicolas Cage

Less than a month after the release of Prisoners of the Ghostland, Elysian Film Group has shared a new poster for Japanese director Sion Sono’s upcoming action horror.

What kind of movie will Prisoners of the Ghostland be?

An action horror that Nicolas Cage himself described as “the wildest movie I’ve ever made”.

It’s still

“It might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that says a lot. In fact, on stage I’m wearing a tight black leather suit, with grenades attached to different parts of the body, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from the border of a state where they’re all ghosts and bring her back, they’ll blow me up. It’s just crazy ”.

Loading... Advertisements

Synopsis

In the dangerous frontier town of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison thanks to the wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adoptive granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) is still untraceable. The governor in fact offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for the recovery of the fugitive. Bound in a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets out on a journey in search of the young woman and her way to redemption.

Cast

The film will be released on September 17 in the US and UK in theaters and digitally and sees the participation of Nicolas Cage, Bill Moseley, and again, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaguchi and also, Yuzuka Nakaya.

Prisoners of the Ghostland (2021)

Prisoners of the Ghostland: the trailer for the film with Nicolas Cage