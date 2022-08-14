New Poster for The Handmaid’s Tale Points to a Bloody Season 5

within the recent tv seriesone of the most popular is The Handmaid’s Tale, a production of Hulu that in Spain can be enjoyed through hbo max (if it doesn’t end up disappearing from the platform, of course).

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the The Handmaid’s Tale series presents us with a dystopian future in which women are relegated to a status of servitude, with those capable of childbearing as servants whose sole purpose is to give birth to the children of the most powerful men in society.

A lot has happened since the Bruce Miller series started back in 2017, preparing for the premiere of its fifth season in just over a month.

After showing a teaser for the new season, now Hulu has released a new poster for The Handmaid’s Tale in which it anticipates that it will be a bloody season 5. You can take a look below.

While the overall design is quite simple, the poster offers a powerful message behind its simplicity. The image features a pair of hands mostly submerged in blood-red water, where the text reads “some sins cannot be erased”.

Although it is not known who these hands may belong to, it is quite likely that they are Juneprotagonist of the series played by Elizabeth Moss that, after her actions in the season 4 finale that literally left her red-handed, she will have to face major consequences in the upcoming episodes.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu on September 14, 2022.. Meanwhile, we remind you here of our review of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4.