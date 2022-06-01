New poster of Bullet Train, the comic action thriller starring Brad Pitt that opens this summer

There is less left to enjoy on the big screen Bullet Trainaction comedy based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka directed by David Leitchfilmmaker behind movies like John Wick, Deadpool 2 and Atomic.

The Bullet Train movie follows five assassins whose paths cross inside the Shinkanshen (also known as the Bullet Train) in Tokyo, generating different conflicts during its journey to Morioka.

The objective of all of them will be to get hold of a mysterious briefcase, where they will have to face each other in order to successfully complete their mission. But only one of them will emerge victorious.

After having seen the official trailer for Bullet Train and a new image of the film, Sony Pictures has now released a new official bullet train posterwhich you can take a look at below.

The cast of Bullet Train is led by the actors Brad Pitt (Babylon, The Lost City, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Joey King (The In Between, The Princess, Calls), Aaron Taylor Johnson (Kraven the Hunter, The King’s Man: The First Mission), Zazie Beetz (Joker, Nine Days), Andrew Kōji (Snake Eyes: The Origin, Warrior) and Brian Tyree Henry (Red, White, Water, Godzilla vs. Kong).

They complete the cast Michael Shannon (Amsterdam, Abandoned), Logan Lerman (Hunters, Shirley) Sandra Bullock (The lost city, blindly), Masi Oka (Megalodon, Heroes Reborn), Hiroyuki Sanada (John Wick Chapter 4), Miraj Grbic (The Accursed), bad bunny (The dead), Johanna Watts (The Price for Silence) and Pasha D. Lychnikoff (No Exit).

Written by Zak Olkewicz, Bullet Train is produced by 87North, CTB Inc, Fuqua Films and, of course, Sony Pictures Entertainment itself, who is also in charge of distributing the film.

The film Bullet Train will be released in cinemas in Spain on August 5, 2022. Meanwhile, here we recommend these 10 good action movies that have gone unnoticed.