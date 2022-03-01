New posters for the movie The Lost City are released

In the images, each of the three main characters is seen separately: Sandra Bullock as Loretta, Channing Tatum as Alan and Daniel Radcliffe as Fairfax.

Paramount Pictures released three new posters of the film “The lost City”, which is scheduled to be released next April, the 21st.

In the images, each of the three main characters is seen separately: Sandra Bullock() like loretta, channing tatum like Alan and Daniel Radcliffe like Fairfax.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Brilliant but reclusive writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent most of her career writing about exotic locales in her wildly popular adventure-romance novels featuring handsome model Alan (Channing Tatum) on the cover, who has dedicated his life to personify the character of the hero “Dash”.

While touring with Alan for her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) in hopes that she will show him the way to the hidden treasure of the city he describes in his latest book.

Alan tries to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just in the pages of a book, so he decides to come to his rescue. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, this unlikely couple will need to work together to survive the odds and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

Photos courtesy Paramount Pictures