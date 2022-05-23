New posters of ‘The Gray Man’ with Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

The Gray Man is the next big hit from Netflix. The streaming giant need feature films like this, with stars and arguments that attract attention, to go back to what it was in the past and thus recover the subscribers that it keeps losing. Of course, after the stock market crash at least we are having scandal announcements, with spider-head, Interceptor or this same The Gray Man championing the platform action genre, in the cinematographic field in this aspect. Although we are still orphans of another trailer for the film directed by the Russo brothers, as a preview of the footage that is to come, a series of posters focused on the protagonists have been published.

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans each get new character posters for #TheGrayMan. Check back tomorrow for the debut trailer. pic.twitter.com/yEhOvty3ly Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 23, 2022

With these actors, The Gray Man is expected to be a success

Anne of Arms (Dani Miranda), Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry) and Chris Evans (Lloyd Hansen) shine their characters in the foreground with this batch of new images that, although they do not contribute anything in particular, allow us to get a little closer to the story. The synopsis reads as follows: “Court Gentry, a CIA veteran, is betrayed by his agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of his at the agency, is sent to hunt him down. “.

The Russos come with very high expectations, since they signed two of the highest-grossing movies in history and have a cast that works wonders at the box office. We’ll see if this trio of artists can topple the team made up of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, also on Netflix. These last ones starred Red alert and got more sequels announced (which are already in the works). although oh The Gray Man It already has an advantage because there is a prequel and a sequel hanging around the offices.