New postponement for the James Webb space telescope: launch will be on December 25th

It seemed that now there could be no more impediments to the launch of the big one James Webb space telescope. The latest press release had set it for December 24th at 13:20 (Italian time). Once again, fans will have to wait a few more hours to see the Ariane 5 rocket with the precious cargo on board.

It was announced NASA and ESA yesterday evening (Italian time). In bad luck, the good news that this postponement did not take place due to a problem as happened previously. Only recently had the launch date been postponed from 18 December to 22 December and then again to 24 December, which seemed to be the “good date”. Whereas the space telescope should have been launched in 2007, postponement of a few hours will not be a problem.

The James Webb Space Telescope will be launched on December 25th

According to reports from the European space agency, the new launch date has been set for December 25, 2021 starting from 13:20 (Italian time) with the window closing at 13:52. As written above, this time “blame” of the postponement not to be attributed to space telescope in s.

The reason for the displacement of the launch due to “adverse weather conditions at the European spaceport in French Guiana”. This forced the space agency and partners to postpone the launch of the Ariane 5 rocket containing the James Webb space telescope.

A few hours before this announcement, the Launch Readiness Review for flight with code VA256 (That of the JWST) which had led to the authorization to move the large rocket from the assembly area to the launch area for final preparations. If the weather conditions should not improve, further postponements could be possible, the date of 25 December therefore once again provisional.

So let’s check in on the 10-day weather forecast in Kourou, French Guiana, the home of Europe’s spaceport where the Webb space telescope just had a weather delay from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25 pic.twitter.com/79MxC5hwUn Michael Roston (@michaelroston) December 21, 2021 Forecasts in the Kourou area do not bode well

The launch of the James Webb space telescope it can be followed on ESA’s YouTube channel, on ESA TV (where there will be a post-launch conference) or on NASA TV. So all that remains is “to cross fingers” and hope that Christmas will be the right day for the departure of the JWST, after years of waiting. We also remember that after the launch the telescope will have to travel approx 1.5 million km to position itself in Lagrange’s L2 point, it will also have to perform a series of complicated steps to open up in its final configuration, taking about 29.5 days. But that’s not all! Even when it is positioned and opened correctly, it will take a few months (perhaps six months) to see the first images.

