New postponement for the James Webb Space Telescope: to be launched on December 22, 2021

It was just under a month before the launch of the James Webb space telescope (date set for December 18th) when unexpected news arrived. Yesterday it was jointly announced by NASA and ESA that the launch was postponed due to a problem during assembly. Enthusiasts will have to hold your breath for a few more days.

There new launch date of the JWST is now set for December 22, according to the announcement of the space agencies. This means that there are currently 29 days left for the departure of the great space telescope. All precautions are necessary as it will not be possible to effectively repair the space telescope if something should happen after launch. In fact, remember that the JWST will be located about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

The new delay is due, according to what was officially reported, by a accident during the integration of the JWST on the rocket adapter Ariane 5 which is located in the European spaceport of Kourou, in French Guiana.

When the technicians were intent on preparing the James Webb space telescope for installation on the launch adapter, a band clamp it loosened unexpectedly. This caused a vibration of the space telescope. Being a particularly delicate (and expensive) tool, technicians and engineers want to be sure that there will be no problems during the integration and launch phases.

There NASA is investigating what happened to understand the origin of the problem and possible damage to the structure of the JWST. A series of tests will be carried out to understand if there have actually been problems, which will end at the end of this week. At this point NASA and ESA are expected to release an official update.

Thomas Zurbuchen (NASA associate administrator) he has declared “I am confident that the team will do everything possible to prepare Webb to explore our cosmic past. The Webb telescope is about to reveal the Universe in unimaginable ways. Of course, this step is worth the wait.”. In itself the unexpected should not be a real problem, but only the tests in progress will be able to establish it with certainty.

As written at the beginning, the James Webb space telescope it will be 1.5 million km from Earth in its final position. It will take about 29 days before that JWST get ready in its configuration for observations with the first scientific results that should arrive in six months. All that remains is “to cross fingers” and wait for the good news.