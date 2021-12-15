New postponement for the launch of the James Webb space telescope – Space & Astronomy

New postponement for the launch of the James Webb space telescope, the powerful instrument destined to open new horizons for the study of the universe. The launch scheduled for December 18th, then postponed to December 22nd, will be scheduled no earlier than December 24th due to some technical problems to the communication systems discovered during the integration phases on the European Ariane 5 rocket, in the European Space Center in French Guiana .

In a brief online note overnight, NASA said the Webb team of technicians were “working on a communication problem between the observatory and the launch vehicle system.” This would be a dialogue problem with one of the systems that monitors the parameters of the telescope while it is on top of the rocket.

The technicians have not yet been able to identify the source of the problem and as a precaution it was decided to take more time and postpone the launch of the mission for a few days. The James Webb telescope, the result of an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), is the most expensive scientific mission ever, at around 10 billion euros, and the most awaited of the last 2 decades. Once operational Webb will reap the legacy of the Hubble telescope by pushing even further the possibilities of understanding the great puzzles of the universe, from dark matter to the big bang to the possibility of discovering inhabited alien worlds.