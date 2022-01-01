New precautionary anti-contagion measures in the Aou Senese starting from January 1st

Maximum attention and new precautionary measures to prevent infections from Covid-19 to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital. Due to the resurgence of the current epidemic trend and the consequent increase in the health care impact related to the greater diffusion of the Omicron variant, on specific directives of the Tuscany Region, the Sienese hospital-university company will adopt further restrictive measures, in addition to those already in place, to prevent infections. From 1 January the access of visitors and relatives to hospitalized patients is prohibited, except for situations of particular fragility and vulnerability, indicated and authorized by the director of the ward. Relatives who cannot access the hospital will still receive communications on the state of health of the hospitalized from health professionals. Any access, if authorized, may only concern visitors in possession of the reinforced ?? Green pass ?? or the ?? Green pass base ?? plus a certification attesting the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular antigenic swab, performed in the previous 48 hours.

All those entering the hospital must wear the FFP2 mask, provide for the sanitization of the hands and keep a distance of one meter from all subjects they meet inside the structure.

As regards the Emergency Department, the provisions indicated in the Prime Ministerial Decree of 24 October 2020 are confirmed, namely: “Patients accompanying persons are prohibited from remaining in the waiting rooms of the emergency and admission departments and the First Aid (DEA / PS ), unless otherwise specified by the health personnel in charge “. AND?? allowed only to those accompanying patients in possession of the recognition of disability with connotation of gravity (pursuant to article 3, paragraph 3, of the law of 5 February 1992, n.104), to remain in the waiting rooms of the Emergency Department and Acceptance, in the emergency room and in the other departments (art. 44, paragraph 1, b, of the law decree 105/2021) provided they have a reinforced green pass ?? or the ?? Green pass base ?? plus a certification attesting the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular antigenic swab, performed in the previous 48 hours.

AND?? It is possible for the parent / caregiver of a minor hospitalized to remain in the ward, after carrying out the nasopharyngeal swab for SARS-CoV-2 detection by molecular test that must be performed in the 48 hours prior to admission to the hospital. The parent / caregiver can remain in the hospitalization ward for the entire duration of the patient’s hospitalization and the swab must be repeated on the seventh day. In case of alternation of accompanying persons, the same rules apply.

In Obstetrics, there remains the possibility for fathers, in possession of the reinforced? Green pass? or the ?? Green pass base ?? plus a certification attesting the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular antigenic swab, performed in the previous 48 hours, to attend the stages of childbirth, with adequate protective equipment and always following the instructions provided by the ward staff. After the birth they will be able to accompany the newborn and follow the assistance procedures, and will be able to continue to visit the new mothers in the Obstetrics ward in the time slot from 10 to 19 for a maximum of 60 minutes, avoiding the simultaneous presence of carers in the same room. hospitalization.

AND?? always allowed to accompanying persons of patients in possession of the recognition of disability with connotation of gravity (pursuant to article 3, paragraph 3, of the law of February 5, 1992, n. 104) to provide assistance, even in the hospital ward, as long as they have a reinforced ?? Green pass ?? or the ?? Green pass base ?? plus a certification attesting the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular antigenic swab, performed in the previous 48 hours. Patients will be swabbed before entering the hospital, as has been the case until now, and every 7 days regardless of the vaccination status. The nasopharyngeal swab for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 by molecular test will be carried out at the time of discharge if more than 7 days have elapsed from entry. The swab will also be carried out in case of transfer to residential, social health, social welfare, rehabilitation facilities and other hospitals, regardless of the length of stay. Patients who undergo outpatient surgery with admission in day hospital or day surgery, must be provided with a certification attesting the negative result of a rapid or molecular antigenic swab, performed in the previous 48 hours. Finally, hospitalized patients who have not yet received the third dose of vaccine, if they request it, will be able to undergo the administration of the booster dose directly in the hospital, before discharge.

“We realize – explains the general manager of the Aou Senese, Antonio Barretta – that having a loved one next to you during hospitalization, receiving a visit, a word of comfort or even just a familiar smile, are important and significant moments but, in this particular phase , we cannot do otherwise. We ask for the collaboration of all citizens to scrupulously observe the anti-contagion measures, because only with mutual collaboration can we contribute to keeping the hospital safe and, therefore, all the community that may need it “.

You may also be interested in: 6 discharges and 2 hospitalizations in the covid area at the Scotte di Siena

Return to the home page of Valdelsa.net to read more news

Published December 31, 2021