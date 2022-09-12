New precision medicine drugs improve treatment of colorectal cancer

Three precision medicine drugs have been shown to be safe and effective in the treatment of metastatic colorectal tumors, according to three international studies, led by the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented at the congress of the European Society of Oncology and published in Natural Medicine.

These are molecules that are directed against very specific and specific mutations of three types of colorectal cancer. The works also identify the optimal time to administer these drugs to the patient and in combination with what type of chemotherapy. These results, although preliminary, open the door to being able to incorporate these targeted therapies for patients who, to date, have a poor prognosis.

The most common tumor

Colorectal cancer is the most common tumor in men and women. Although it tends to appear above all after 50 years of age, in recent decades its incidence in younger people has greatly increased, which has led to new lines of research focused on analyzing the role played by the environmental factors to which we are exposed, the intestinal microbiota and habits in the most frequent development of this disease.

Routine screening tests and early detection of colorectal tumors from the age of 50 have favored their diagnosis in earlier phases, when the survival rate is 91% at five years. However, when they are detected in more advanced or metastatic phases, survival drops to 17%.

Towards precision medicine

For some time now, precision medicine strategies have been used to treat metastatic colorectal tumors: a genomic profile of the tumor is obtained in order to identify which oncogenes are altered and will contribute to promoting tumor proliferation since cancer cells spread throughout the body and cause metastasis.

In this sense, the first of the studies carried out by the VHIO focuses on tumors that present the BRAF V600E mutation, “known” because it is the one that the singer Pau Donés had and that affects between 10 and 12% of patients of colorectal cancer. They are usually tumors with a very poor prognosis, since they develop resistance to treatment very quickly.

A 2019 VHIO study had shown that administering molecules that inhibit two oncogenes, BRAF and EGFR, achieved greater survival in these patients compared to standard chemotherapy therapy. This led to these two molecules being approved and beginning to be administered as second- and third-line treatment -in more advanced stages of the disease- in most countries.

The results are encouraging, especially when compared to chemotherapy as the first line of treatment for these patients.”







Elena Elez





What the VHIO researchers have done in this new study is to evaluate the administration of these drugs together with first-line chemotherapy and conclude that this strategy improves the overall survival of patients.

“The results are encouraging, especially when compared with the historical results of chemotherapy as the first line of treatment for these patients,” says Elez, who explains that they will now carry out a phase III study with a larger number of patients.

The researcher and oncologist Elena Elez, co-author of the three papers presented at ESMO. VHIO

In the second of the works they present, they focus on molecules that inhibit angiogenesis, this is the ability of tumors to generate new blood vessels to provide themselves with oxygen and nutrients and thus be able to proliferate and spread throughout the body. In recent years, drugs have been administered that block this ability of the tumor; one of them is fruquintinib.

In the study, which involved nearly 700 patients with metastatic colon cancer who did not respond to standard chemotherapy treatment, the researchers found that this drug is well tolerated and increases patient survival.

“Possibly it could become a drug that we can prescribe to patients”, considers Elez, pointing out that “today we only have two approved drugs with limited efficacy”.

HER2, a mutation also in the colon

Finally, VHIO researchers have focused on tumors with mutations in the HER2 protein, normally associated with breast cancer. In 2011, a study identified for the first time that between 4 and 7% of metastatic colorectal tumors also had this mutation, which allowed the use of various therapeutic strategies directed against HER2. In this new work, “we have administered as a first treatment option a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which induces the death of cancer cells driven by HER2 and a monoclonal antibody that binds to the HER2 protein and prevents tumor cells from dividing and proliferate”, explains Elez.

In a group of 116 patients with metastatic colorectal tumors with overexpression of HER2 who were intolerant to chemo and a monoclonal antibody, they found that when the inhibitor molecule and the monoclonal antibody are combined, 38.1% of patients respond to treatment for 12 months, compared to 3.3% who do so with monotherapy. With combined treatment, the overall survival of patients exceeded two years.

“The sooner these targeted therapies are incorporated into the treatment of patients, the more effective they will surely be”, values ​​the oncologist.