New Preview of ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Tom Blythe and Rachel Ziegler star in the new universe film created by Suzanne Collins. Photo: Courtesy Lionsgate

The new film from the “Hunger Games” universe releases this Wednesday, September 20, a new trailer, official poster in Spanish and new images. The film, “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” will be released in theaters in Colombia in mid-November. The story takes place more than 60 years before the events of the first film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

“First glory arose, then power arose. “Witness the birth of an era where heroes are forged and legends are born,” reads the synopsis of the new film. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence, a filmmaker who was the producer of both parts of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”.

The film stars English actor Tom Blythe, who plays the younger version of President Coriolanus Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in the original saga. Joining the cast is actress Rachel Zegler, who appeared in 2021’s “West Side Story” and “Shazam!” Appeared in. “The Fury of the Gods” was released this year.

The Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes | Official trailer dubbed in Spanish

Other cast members include: Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) as Tigris Snow, Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore) as Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman, Viola Davis (The Woman King) as Dr. Volumnia Gaul and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Casca Highbottom.

What is “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” about?

It reads, “Years before becoming the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace after the War in the Capitol.” Page from the dystopian universe.

Official poster in Spanish. Photo: Courtesy Lionsgate

