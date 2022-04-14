New price drop for the Xbox Series S
November 10, 2020 will be a date to remember, since it was the moment when Microsoft launched its spectacular new generation consoles, which arrived in the midst of a global pandemic, bringing joy to many people’s lives. How could it be otherwise, the success of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been resoundingsomething logical since those from Redmond have created two incredible consoles, the Series X being the most powerful so far, without leaving the Series S behind.
Although, with the Xbox Series X stock shortage expected to last through 2023the Xbox Series S is selling like hot cakes, since it is small and very powerful, getting quite close to the gaming experience that Xbox Series X offers us. For this reason, from SomosXbox we announce that there is a new Xbox Series S price drop on Amazon Spain.
Xbox Series S, is it worth it? 5 keys for your purchase
As you can see below, those of you who are thinking of making the leap to the new generation of consoles can do so quite cheaply by buying the Xbox Series S on Amazon Spain for €289 thanks to your 4% discount. We add that Amazon also allows you to finance the console for 10 months, for even more facilities.
- Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever
- Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom SSD, works in conjunction with…
Last updated on 2022-04-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.
In addition to being 50% smaller and fully digital, Xbox Series S is not far behind in power as it provides all its players with certain novelties of the new generation such as faster loading times, the use of Ray Tracing, HDR or playback of titles up to 1440p and 120 FPS per second. Ready to take the leap?
