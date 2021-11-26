New Prime Video for December 2021: the latest film by Gigi Proietti, The Ferragnez and much more

During the Black Friday field day it is also time to look at the month of December which is about to arrive, with the news that subscribers to Prime Video, Amazon’s well-known multimedia streaming service, will be able to enjoy starting from the new month. Let’s go and see them together in detail.

Original series and shows

The Ferragnez – The series | From December 9 exclusive the first 5 episodes, the following 3 episodes from Thursday December 16 . The docu-series that offers exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s everyday life. Everything is set between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021, when Chiara’s second pregnancy took place, Fedez’s first participation in Sanremo.

| From exclusive the first 5 episodes, the following 3 episodes from Thursday . The docu-series that offers exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s everyday life. Everything is set between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021, when Chiara’s second pregnancy took place, Fedez’s first participation in Sanremo. Harlem | From December 3 exclusive. Created and written by Tracy Oliver, who is also an executive producer, Harlem is a new comedy that follows the stories of a group of ambitious friends from Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black Culture in America.

| From exclusive. Created and written by Tracy Oliver, who is also an executive producer, Harlem is a new comedy that follows the stories of a group of ambitious friends from Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black Culture in America. Alex Rider II Season | From December 3 . After the death of his uncle and a deadly mission to take down Point Blanc, Alex Rider is eager to leave the past behind and rebuild his life.

| From . After the death of his uncle and a deadly mission to take down Point Blanc, Alex Rider is eager to leave the past behind and rebuild his life. FC Bayern – Behind the Legend | From December 8 . The documentary will provide an up-close look at the club’s exploits from the 2020 Champions League final in Lisbon to the end of the 2020/21 season.

| From . The documentary will provide an up-close look at the club’s exploits from the 2020 Champions League final in Lisbon to the end of the 2020/21 season. The Expanse Season VI | From December 10 . The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars.

| From . The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. Tampa Baes Season VI | From December 10 . The 8-episode docu-series follows a group of young lesbian friends in Tampa Bay, a city of attraction and increasingly popular for the LGBTQ + community on the Florida coast.

| From . The 8-episode docu-series follows a group of young lesbian friends in Tampa Bay, a city of attraction and increasingly popular for the LGBTQ + community on the Florida coast. THE GRAND TOUR PRESENTS: CARNAGE A TROIS | From December 17 .

| From . YEARLY DEPARTED II Season | From December 23 . The second edition of the comedy special Yearly Departed will be presented by Emmy Award nominee Yvonne Orji (Insecure).

| From . The second edition of the comedy special Yearly Departed will be presented by Emmy Award nominee Yvonne Orji (Insecure). EVERYBODY LOVES NATTI | From December 24th . Everybody Loves Natti is a six-episode docuseries that follows Dominican reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha.

| From . Everybody Loves Natti is a six-episode docuseries that follows Dominican reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha. ORELSAN: MONTRE JAMAIS ÇA À PERSONNE | From December 31st. The docuserie follows the rise of Orelsan, one of the most iconic French reppers of the last decade.

Original movies

I am Santa Claus | From December 6 . Ettore (Marco Giallini) is a former convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. This is how he finds himself at the home of Nicola (Gigi Proietti), a nice gentleman who has no valuables but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus!” But will it really be him?

| From . Ettore (Marco Giallini) is a former convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. This is how he finds himself at the home of Nicola (Gigi Proietti), a nice gentleman who has no valuables but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus!” But will it really be him? ENCOUNTER | From December 10 . A decorated Marine sets out on a mission to save his two sons from a mysterious threat.

| From . A decorated Marine sets out on a mission to save his two sons from a mysterious threat. BEING THE RICARDOS | From December 21 . Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by perplexing personal accusations, political libel and cultural taboo, in the dramatic behind-the-scenes story by Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin.

| From . Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by perplexing personal accusations, political libel and cultural taboo, in the dramatic behind-the-scenes story by Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin. THE FURY OF A MAN – WRATH OF MAN | From December 27. After a deadly ambush on one of their armored cars, Los Angeles-based Fortico Securities hires a mysterious new employee, Patrick Hill (Statham), who becomes known simply as “H”.

Movies (first and second visions)

Stay home | 2 December

Harriet | December 6

Security | December 7

I don’t want you either | December 20

One meter from you | December 21

A Quiet Place II | December 23

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto | 25th December

The great silence | December 30th

More movies on the way

Liar Love – Gone Girl | December 1

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone | December 1

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets | December 1

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | December 1

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire | December 1

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix | December 1st

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince | December 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 | December 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 | December 1

Tulips: Love, honor and a bicycle | December 1

The 7 and the 8 | December 1

Even if it is love, you can’t see it | December 1

Let’s go to that country | December 1

The Matassa | December 1

Christmas Under the Stars | December 1

Vampires | December 1

Cogan – Killing Them Softly | December 1

Lost love pains | December 1

A prince of my own 3 | December 1

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 1 | December 1

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 2 | December 1

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 3 | December 1

Mr Cobbler and the Magic Shop | December 1

Nut Job – Peanuts Operation | December 1

The Point Man – Made to Kill | December 1

This is life | December 1

Three men and one leg | December 1

The Fitzgerald crime | December 1

Write Before Christmas | December 1

The Promise | 2 December

Recoil – Without fail | December 3

Shoreditch | December 15

Welcome To The Jungle | December 20

Windfall – Infernal Rain | December 20

Sorry if I exist! | December 21

Blissful ignorance | December 23

TV series coming soon