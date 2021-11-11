“New privacy rules or risk of digitalization failure”

“Without new rules on privacy, risk stratification for health needs fails, compromising the effort that is being made to make the best use of the funds of the NRP, strengthening the health of the territory”. The alarm was raised by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, on the sidelines of the conference ‘Accelerate digital health’ at the Cardinal Gallery in Rome.

“Today Lazio – explains D’Amato – has a very advanced detail of the risk stratification of its population and the prohibition imposed by the Privacy Guarantor which has opened a procedure against Lazio, Puglia, Emilia Romagna is a big problem , Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Veneto and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, in the context of the development of predictive methodologies of the evolution of health needs. quality in search of a new equilibrium, or the digitalization of the health service will not make progress towards that initiative medicine and the management of the chronic, which represents more than half of the costs of healthcare. take a position on this issue. “