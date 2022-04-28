new problems of efficacy and safety. The question to Speranza – Il Tempo is taken





A document filed with the Sec, the regulatory body of the market in the United States equivalent to the Italian Consob, by BioNTech, the company that produces Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine, is causing a storm. The manufacturer is working on an updated version of the serum that also includes the latest variants of the virus, but another aspect of what the Securities and Exchange Commission said was surprising to many and concerns the vaccine currently in use.





“We may not be able to demonstrate sufficient efficacy or safety of our vaccine to gain permanent regulatory approval in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, or other countries where the vaccine has been approved,” are the words of BioNTech according to what Affaritaliani reports. In other words, the drug approved on an emergency basis and administered to a huge number of people around the world may not have what it takes for final approval. “The subsequent discovery of previously undetected problems could negatively affect the commercial sale of the product, lead to restrictions on the product or lead to the withdrawal of the product from the market,” said BioNTech, which has also dealt with the SEC on the nodes of side effects and the vaccination coverage against Covid.





“In an official report, Biontech admits that their efficacy and safety of their vaccines is not demonstrable”, attacks the senator of the Misto Bianca group Laura Granato who presented a parliamentary question to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza after publication by the German company of its annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. “We have tried in every way – says Granato – to make Italian citizens understand what the government was doing, and those who already understood and refused to submit to the impositions have paid and are paying with suspensions from work and exclusion from civil society. truths that they have always professed and defended, to protect the dignity of the human person. We have been treated like guinea pigs “.



