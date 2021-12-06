new products and new Christmas offers

After a particular period, due in part to the difficulties related to the Huawei affair, which led to the sale of the brand to a group of Chinese investors, HONOR is also relaunching itself on international markets with a series of particularly interesting innovations. After years in which it mainly proposed smartphones aimed at a young audience, the new one HONOR aims to create its own ecosystem able to meet the needs of users on several fronts.

So let’s take stock of which products have been launched so far and obviously we also see the first promotions offered that give the feeling that the brand is working hard to build a real ecosystem of products.

A growing ecosystem

Not just smartphones then, even if the mobile segment remains one of the strengths of the company, but also wearables and notebooks, to allow users to have valid proposals at competitive prices, in the spirit of the brand. If the HONOR 50 series has already been a great success, thanks to a fresh and particular design and version Honor 50 Lite that goes to attack the lower end of the market, the smartwatches of the series MagicWatch 2 they represent an excellent complement for a more advanced mobility, with a decidedly affordable price.

And to ideally complete the circle, and meet the needs of those who work on the move, an increasingly common condition in these times, here is the MagicBook line of notebooks that allows you to share the content of your smartphone in a simple way, to edit documents in a simpler way, thanks to a mouse and keyboard. In this way it becomes easier and more immediate to continue your work at any time, whether you are on the subway or on the train, on the sofa at home or in the office.

Honor MagicBook X15 and X14: Notebooks for work and study

Among the most recently launched innovations there are the new MagicBook X15 and MagixBook X14 laptops which, to read the specifications, seem excellent solutions for those who want to work on the move given that small size and weight are among their advantages. As in the past, what transpires most is the attention to detail: aesthetically they are really well finished and in balanced technical specifications, on the one hand we have an aluminum body (which, for the price range, is not obvious) while on the other we find a TÜV Rheinland certified FullView display flicker-free and with reduced blue light emissions.

Not only that, they are equipped with a fingerprint reader and cameras hidden in the keyboard for maximum security, long battery life and fast charging technologies to always be operational.

Honor MagicWatch2, for free time

Only confirmations for the series then for HONOR MagicWatch2, with different options for screen and band sizes, with long battery life, numerous fitness modes, health data measurement and GPS receiver. Perfect solutions for sportsmen as well as for businessmen or students, who do not want to miss any notifications without having to constantly check their smartphone.

They have been on the market for some time now and have demonstrated the reliability and durability praised during the presentation phase, as excellent travel companions now available at a more accessible price thanks to the renewed autumn promotions. Find out more details in our Honor MagicWatch2 review.

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite are the two smartphones of the relaunch for the Chinese house which, breaking away from Huawei, can now return to collaborate with Google and all American-style companies to create solid partnerships and produce increasingly complete and functional devices.

With the HONOR 50 series (review) there is room for a unique design, also for the Lite version, cheaper but equally cared for in every detail, with a large FullHD screen, generous battery with ultra-fast charging and an effective photographic compartment. Not to mention the big brother HONOR 50, able to stand out for its particular rear camera and its curved screen. Without forgetting 5G connectivity, which is very important in view of the longevity of the device. On board both a processor from Qualcomm, a leader in this sector, further demonstration by the brand that it wants to do things right.

In short, an increasingly complete ecosystem that it proposes the ideal solution for every need.

