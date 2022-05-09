New professor of Pediatrics at the University of Barcelona

Óscar García Algar, neonatologist.

The University of Barcelona (UB) has appointed full professor of Pediatrics a Oscar Garcia Algar head of the Neonatology Service at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

The rector Joan Guardia Olmos has signed the decision regarding this position, which is linked to the Clinic itself.

The area of ​​knowledge of this linked square is the Pediatricsbelonging to the department of Surgery and Medical-Surgical Specialtiesof the School of Medicine from the UB.

Garcia Algar is a pediatrician, and has developed a good part of his professional career in the Sea Hospital, from the Catalan capital. It was in 2017 that he arrived at the Clinic to take charge of the Head of the Neonatology Service.

Reference in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

He is one of the voices of international reference in the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)and is coordinator of the Childhood and Environment Research Group (GRIE)the only group of clinical and basic research group on FASD in Spain.

This Group is under the umbrella of BCNatala national and international reference center in Maternal-fetal medicine which is the result of the union of Hospital Clinic – Maternitat Y Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona. From the Clinic there are several clinical and basic research projects related to prenatal exposure to alcohol and its toxic effects on the neurodevelopment of newborns and exposed minors.

“All these problems, however, are one hundred percent preventable by not drinking any alcohol from the moment the pregnancy is planned,” he explains. Oscar Garcia-Algar.

In this sense, a couple of FASD prevalence studies have been published in which the Hospital Clinic – Maternitattogether with the Hospital of the Vall d’Hebronthe Hospital of Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona and the Generalitat of Catalunya (through the Catalan Institute for Foster Care and Adoption and the Subdirectorate General for Drug Addictions of the Public Health Agency of Catalonia) that shows that 50% of adopted Catalan children and young people from Russia and Ukraine have FASD. Added to these data is another investigation carried out by BCNatal (Hospital Clínic – Hospital Sant Joan de Déu) that shows that 60 percent of pregnant women in our environment consume some amount of alcohol.

An accredited Neonatology Service

The Neonatology Service of the Clinical Institute of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Neonatology (ICGON) of the Hospital Clínic-Barcelona maternitywho leads Garcia Algar, In March this year, it obtained ISO accreditation from AENOR in 2 reference standards: Neonatology Service (UNE-EN ISO 9001:2015 standard) and Risk Management and Patient Safety (UNE 179003:2013 standard).

Currently, the Neonatology Service of the Hospital Clínic-Maternitat de Barcelona is the only neonatal unit in Catalonia and Spain that has the accreditation of both standards.

“The work behind the ISO accreditation process must be a lever for improvement and, above all, for the maintenance and continuous growth of quality. As important as obtaining accreditation in an ISO standard is maintaining the certification every year”, he explained in March. Oscar Garcia Algarhead of the Neonatology Service.