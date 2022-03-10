New programming of Zine-Kluba with the film ‘The dark daughter’

IM OñAti. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 23:36



A new edition of Zine Kluba arrives this Thursday with the screening of the film ‘The Dark Daughter’ starting at 8:00 pm in the Kultur Etxea screening room. Tickets can be purchased at the usual points of sale, including the municipal website.

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) finds herself consumed by a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Intrigued by her attractive relationship (and by her raucous and menacing family) with her, Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of her early motherhood. An impulsive act draws Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to confront the unconventional decisions she made as a young mother and their consequences.

The film is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, author of other films such as ‘Homemade’, and stars great actors and actresses from the world of celluloid such as Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Dagmara Dominczyk or Alba Rohrwacher. In addition to this she has received an Oscar nomination for her work in the field of adapted screenplay.