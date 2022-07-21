New Progressive Rock Podcast-Radio Show ‘Subterranea’ – 11×16 (Peter Gabriel Special – Part 1)

The new program, 16th of the 11th season of ‘underground‘, entitled ‘Peter Gabriel Special – Part 1’, is now available to listen online.

‘Subterranea’ is directed and presented by David Pintos and completed by the team made up of Carlos Romeo, Juan Francisco Díaz, Pedro Enrique Esteban Almagro, Fernando Pastor, Carles Pinós and Engelbert Rodriguez.

Program promotional text:

“It is difficult to summarize the 72 years of the life of a man like Peter Gabriel who was once ranked as one of the hundred most influential people in the world. It is just as complex to synthesize the 55 years of recordings he has behind him. In addition , we are not only talking about the musician but about a person with philanthropic activities, social commitment, record promoter, etc. As if that were not enough, having been a founding member of Genesis, his own musical career can be defined with a single word: success.

Carlos Romeo, who has been the architect of the special and who has selected the songs, Ramón García, Jordi Via, Juan Francisco Díaz and David Pintos are in charge of commenting on aspects of the life and work of this artist in this first programme, from his beginnings in Genesis, where we tried to discover the soloist within the group, until approximately 1980″.

