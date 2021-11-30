New promotions for state (even without a degree)

Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the team of ministers aim to close the negotiation on the new contract for the public employees of the Central Functions. The milestone appears to be within reach and the changes will be tangible, especially with regard to internal promotions. In the draft document still under discussion, a cardinal principle is affirmed: the qualification will no longer be an obstacle in the public administration. The most important element, capable of guiding the careers of workers, will be experience. But what does this all mean in practical terms? Public employees will be able to move to a higher level even if they do not have the requisites usually required, namely the Graduationas long as we have a long experience in the lower area where they were employed.

It is a revolution, since a diploma will be enough to make a career in public administration. In particular, to pass from the area of ​​operators to that of assistants, a secondary school diploma or, failing that, the fulfillment of compulsory schooling and experience of at least ten years in the lower area will be enough. For the promotion from the area of ​​the assistants to the area of officials, the updated draft states that a bachelor’s or master’s degree will suffice, or failing that, a secondary school diploma and experience of at least fifteen years in the immediately lower area.

The newspaper The messenger stresses, however, that to obtain the promotion the evaluation of the work carried out in previous years is fundamental. Impeccable conduct could create problems for the employee’s career advancement. Important news are foreseen in the draft contract also for what concerns the system of smart working. The idea is to make working from home more flexible, leaving public administrations the freedom to regulate themselves as they see fit according to their needs. In the attic, therefore, the three time bands end (operation, contactability and disconnection).

On this point, the Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta it intends to accelerate, intensifying meetings with the trade unions in order to arrive quickly at a new definition of agile work. Finally, attention is also focused on wage increases for public workers, which should be 4.15% gross monthly. The increases will vary from a minimum of € 59 to a maximum of € 146, depending on the area of ​​competence of the employees.