New proposal aims to increase the value of Binance Coin by burning BSC fees

During the ongoing rally of Binance’s native token, Binance Coin (BNB), the developers of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) proposed new measures to maintain the token’s deflationary model and increase its intrinsic value.

According to a new Binance Evolution Protocol, BEP-95, BSC developers are considering introducing a mechanism that would burn a portion of the gas fees in real time to reduce BNB’s offer and push up the token value by increasing demand. The proposed BEP indicates that BNB holders will decide how to use the commissions on BSC.

Releasing the proposal on Friday, the BSC developers stressed that the new BEP could reduce the total amount of BNB validators and delegators get from staking. The burn mechanism will be activated by introducing governable parameters for two system smart contracts in charge of collecting gas fees.

Created by Binance in 2017, BNB is a deflationary design token. In fact, Binance eliminates a percentage of the BNB offer every three months to maintain the value of the token. Binance will stop burning BNB after taking out 50% of the initial offer, when only 100,000,000 BNB will remain.

The most recent BNB token burn occurred last Monday, and Binance destroyed 1,335,888 BNB ($ 640 million) in its 17th quarterly burn.

The proposal emerges as BNB is rallying strongly, surpassing $ 500 on Wednesday. At the time of writing, BNB is the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The token currently stands at $ 485, following a 33% growth in the past 30 days. BNB’s all-time high was recorded in May 2021, when the token hit $ 686, according to CoinGecko.

Related: Since EIP-1559 was activated, Ethereum miners have been amassing massive amounts of ETH

The recent BEP is similar to a new transaction cost mechanism implemented on Ethereum through the London hard fork in August. According to Etherchain, the current average burn rate of ETH stands at 3.76 ETH or $ 15,448 per minute.

