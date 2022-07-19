New protocol for the comprehensive management of obesity in people over 65 years of age – Medical News

It integrates the assessment of functional status, sarcopenia and also the possible degree of cognitive impairment.

Internal medicine doctors Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) have just presented a pioneering new protocol for the screening, assessment and comprehensive approach to Obesity in people older than 65 years that values ​​both their fragility and their functional and cognitive status.

There are many clinical practice guidelines and recommendations on obesity, but none is focused on the management of obesity in the elderly patient in an integral way, taking into account aspects such as their frailty or their cognitive level, keys to implementing a personalized treatment, hence the importance of this new document promoted by the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Working Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

This protocol, the first with similar characteristics and promoted by SEMI internists, establishes, through simple questions, a patient profile (based on their degree of frailty, sarcopenia and cognitive status) to offer an individualized treatment plan: reduced (intensifies non-pharmacological interventions and preserves quality of life by avoiding restrictive diets) or conserved (with pharmacological intervention, in addition to lifestyle guidelines and other recommendations).

In the words of Dr. Ricardo Gómez Huelgas, internist member of SEMI: “Obesity is a major health problem in all Western countries, and the fight against obesity is a priority throughout our health system. The main demographic phenomenon in our societies is population aging and, from a biological point of view, the elderly, the elderly, tend to increase the percentage of body fat and adiposity, which in advanced stages of life can be accompanied by a state of malnutrition. Assessing these aspects is key for the elderly person to have a good quality of life, and a good capacity for self-care. There are many clinical practice guidelines and recommendations on obesity, but none are focused on the management of obesity in elderly patients, so this new protocol is essential”.

For its part, the Dr. Juana Carter, internist and first vice-president of SEMI indicates that “the approach to obesity must be personalized, individualized and focused on the person who suffers from it, especially in people over 65 years of age, although sometimes in consultation we do not think about treating their obesity. It is very important to assess them comprehensively and also take their obesity into account. More than 40% of people over 65 years of age are obese, and if we talk about abdominal obesity it is higher than 70%. The approach to obesity in this population group must be different from that of the rest of the population or young people. In these people, we must also assess their cognitive and functional status, to do this, with tests and scales such as frailty (FRAIL), sarcopenia (SARC-F) and cognitive impairment (PFEIFFER), we can know if the person has a baseline preserved or reduced, and, based on this, ensure a correct assessment and guide comprehensive treatment in the most appropriate way in this patient profile”.