new PS4 and PS5 discounts
Shortly after the activation of new sales on PlayStation Store and the launch of the new Offer of the Week, Sony’s digital store welcomes a further wave of discounts on PS4 and PS5 games.
In particular, the new selection involves stocks offered at a price that stands below 20 euros. Among the proposed games, we find both AAA, like Far Cry 5 And Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, both Indie productions, like Unravel 2. Here are some of the games currently discounted on PlayStation Store:
- Far Cry 5: proposed at 13.99 euros, with an 80% discount;
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass: proposed at 11.99 euros, with a 60% discount;
- Unravel 2: offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount;
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: proposed at 19.59 euros, with a 72% discount;
- Ancestors: The Human Kind Odyssey: offered at € 15.99, with a 60% discount;
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: proposed at 13.99 euros, with an 80% discount;
- LA Noir: proposed at 19.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
- LA Noire: The VR Case Files: offered at € 14.99, with a 50% discount;
- Star Wars Battlefront II: offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount;
- The Order: 1886: offered at 13.99 euros, with a 65% discount;
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: proposed at 19.59 euros, with a 72% discount;
- Kingdom Come Deliverance: offered at € 8.99, with a 70% discount;
The new discounts for the PlayStation Store will remain active for several weeks, with an expiry date set for the next one Thursday 2 December 2021.