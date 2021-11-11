Tech

new PS4 and PS5 discounts

Kim Lee
Shortly after the activation of new sales on PlayStation Store and the launch of the new Offer of the Week, Sony’s digital store welcomes a further wave of discounts on PS4 and PS5 games.

In particular, the new selection involves stocks offered at a price that stands below 20 euros. Among the proposed games, we find both AAA, like Far Cry 5 And Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, both Indie productions, like Unravel 2. Here are some of the games currently discounted on PlayStation Store:

  • Far Cry 5: proposed at 13.99 euros, with an 80% discount;
  • Far Cry 5 Season Pass: proposed at 11.99 euros, with a 60% discount;
  • Unravel 2: offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount;
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: proposed at 19.59 euros, with a 72% discount;
  • Ancestors: The Human Kind Odyssey: offered at € 15.99, with a 60% discount;
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: proposed at 13.99 euros, with an 80% discount;
  • LA Noir: proposed at 19.99 euros, with a 50% discount;
  • LA Noire: The VR Case Files: offered at € 14.99, with a 50% discount;
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: offered at € 4.99, with a 75% discount;
  • The Order: 1886: offered at 13.99 euros, with a 65% discount;
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2: proposed at 19.59 euros, with a 72% discount;
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance: offered at € 8.99, with a 70% discount;

The new discounts for the PlayStation Store will remain active for several weeks, with an expiry date set for the next one Thursday 2 December 2021.

