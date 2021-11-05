new PS4 and PS5 games for less than five euros

New wave of discounts on the PlayStation Store, on this Friday in early November we want to offer you a selection of games for PS4 and PS5 for less than five euros since in this price range there are rather interesting titles, not only indie but also AAA and AA albeit obviously rather dated.

So what can you buy for less than 5 euros on the PlayStation Store? For example Payday 2 Crimewave Edition at 3.99 euros, Battle World Kronos at 3.99 euros and Goat Simulator at 2.49 euros, without forgetting Tomb Raider Definitive Edition at 2.99 euros and Ultimate Custom Night at 3.49 euros and Unravel at 4.99 euros, I Am Bread at 2.59 euros, Surgeon Simulator Experience Reality at 3.99 euros, Magicka 2 at 3.74 euros and Magicka 2 Special Edition at 4.99 euros.

The Surgeon Simulator Anniversary Edition + I Am Bread bundle costs 3.99 euros while the Surgeon Simulator alone is on offer at 2.19 euros, super discount also for Aragami and Falcon Age on sale respectively at 3.99 euros 4.99 euros. Lords of the Fallen is on sale at 2.99 euros, Runbow costs 2.99 euros while Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition is priced at € 3.49. Finally, we point out AereA at € 1.99 and Virginia Special Edition at € 2.25.