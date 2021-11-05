Tech

new PS4 and PS5 games for less than five euros

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

New wave of discounts on the PlayStation Store, on this Friday in early November we want to offer you a selection of games for PS4 and PS5 for less than five euros since in this price range there are rather interesting titles, not only indie but also AAA and AA albeit obviously rather dated.

So what can you buy for less than 5 euros on the PlayStation Store? For example Payday 2 Crimewave Edition at 3.99 euros, Battle World Kronos at 3.99 euros and Goat Simulator at 2.49 euros, without forgetting Tomb Raider Definitive Edition at 2.99 euros and Ultimate Custom Night at 3.49 euros and Unravel at 4.99 euros, I Am Bread at 2.59 euros, Surgeon Simulator Experience Reality at 3.99 euros, Magicka 2 at 3.74 euros and Magicka 2 Special Edition at 4.99 euros.

The Surgeon Simulator Anniversary Edition + I Am Bread bundle costs 3.99 euros while the Surgeon Simulator alone is on offer at 2.19 euros, super discount also for Aragami and Falcon Age on sale respectively at 3.99 euros 4.99 euros. Lords of the Fallen is on sale at 2.99 euros, Runbow costs 2.99 euros while Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition is priced at € 3.49. Finally, we point out AereA at € 1.99 and Virginia Special Edition at € 2.25.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The electric Alfasud is a reality: a project by a passionate English engineer

8 hours ago

Collector’s Edition and preorder bonuses revealed in advance – Nerd4.life

1 day ago

Citroen C5 X, the watchword is wellness – Auto World

5 days ago

WhatsApp says goodbye to these smartphones from November 1st

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button