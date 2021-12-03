new PS5 and PS4 subscription in the style of Xbox Game Pass in the works, says Schreier – Nerd4.life

PlayStation throws the gauntlet a Xbox Game Pass: according to a Jason Schreier report published by Bloomberg, Sony is considering a subscription for PS5 and PS4 in an all-you-can-play style, just like the famous Microsoft service.

In fact, the first rumors about this type of project date back to last April, when the creator of God of War said that Sony is working on an alternative to Xbox Game Pass, but Schreier’s article lays a substantially more solid foundation and provides also the current code name of the subscription: Spartacus.

According to a person close to Sony, the idea is to make PlayStation users pay a monthly sum thanks to which they can access a catalog from games modern and classic, exactly as happens with Xbox Game Pass, but without making them available automatically from day one.

Apparently planned for the next spring, the service will see the merger of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in one platform. According to some documents viewed by Jason Schreier, Sony intends to keep the PS Plus name but to abandon PS Now.

Also according to these documents, Spartacus will offer three types subscription: the first identical to the current PlayStation Plus offer; the second with a large catalog of PS4 and possibly PS5 games; the third which will also include extensive demos, game streaming and PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP classics.