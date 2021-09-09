new PS5 game from the creators of Days Gone? Here is the rumor

According to what was reported by a leak that appeared these hours on the internet, a Men in Black game could arrive on PS5 even in first party. The leak appeared on a retailer’s page, and was removed shortly thereafter.

But don’t rely too much on an image appeared on the internet and shortly afterwards removed. But there are those who got excited and immediately took a screenshot of the page of the Australian retailer EB Games (but it could also be a photomontage, we cannot know this).

It is not easy to understand where this leak originated, but the matter is discussed on Reddit and on ResetEra. The idea of ​​having a Men in Black game on the way fascinates many, especially the many fans of the franchise.

Many think this is the “new game ready to shock people” as predicted by David Jaffe, but obviously many questions remain.

A clue that could play in favor of the hypothesis is the fact that Men in Black is currently in the hands of Sony Pictures regarding the film series, making the franchise a usable brand for Playstation Studios. Furthermore, the link with Marvel who owns the rights to the comics, could connect him to the other rumor of a possible Marvel first party to announce.

Even the fact that it is being developed by Bend Studios, authors of Days Gone, is very strange, but possible. In any case, maybe soon we will have some answers given that the Playstation Showcase is set for tomorrow 9 September 2021.

We can’t blame the fans, as Men in Black was one of the most beloved films ever, starring Will Smith. His adventures in search of aliens have been emblematic, so it is not surprising that the news of a probable game dedicated to the franchise has sent the discussions of many forums into a tailspin. We just have to wait and see if the rumors are true.

Source: Resetera