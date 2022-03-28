New PS5 stock is available. Here are the packs to get the new generation console from Sony [Agotados]

Update 11:38 a.m.: El Corte Inglés has run out of stock, but we will be attentive in case any other store decides to sell more units.

on the hunt for the PS5 We continue and we will not give up our efforts to continue in search of Sony’s new generation console. The stock It is becoming quite scarce in recent months, so do not miss the opportunities that the stores present.

Now it’s time to quickly launch for the console. The English Court They launch their PS5 one-unit packs along with two great games like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

PlayStation 5 Standard + Dual Sense Controller + Horizon Forbidden West + Gran Turismo 7 for 729.60 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Remember to hit F5, reload the page to exhaustion, and stay on the tab until it really doesn’t let you buy anymore. If it were the case that other commercial chains also joined the arrival of stock, we will update instantly and that way you do not miss any of the ways there are to get your PS5.

On the other hand, we recommend you take a look at our buying guide and thus be totally clear about all the stores that offer stock ps5.