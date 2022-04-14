New PS5 stock is here. These are the packs to get your unit of the new Sony console [Agotado]

Update 2:20 p.m.: Both stores are out of stock. We will be attentive for more units to arrive.

We will not rest until one PS5 be in our homes and letting us play the best that the new generation of Sony has to offer. The stock PS5 is still our favorite mythological animal, but that’s not why we’re going to lose hope of getting the console as soon as the stores give us the opportunity.

Today that opportunity has come and we cannot miss it. mediamarkt Y Carrefour they finally launch their digital model pack along with various peripherals. Here are the available options.

Playstation 5 Digital 825GB + 2nd Dualsense Controller Black + Pulse 3D Headphones Black + DualSense Charging Station for 599.90 euros.

Remember to hit F5, reload the page to exhaustion, and stay on the tab until it really won’t let you buy anymore. If it were the case that other commercial chains also joined the arrival of stock, we will update instantly and that way you do not miss any of the ways there are to get your PS5.

On the other hand, we recommend you take a look at our buying guide and thus be totally clear about all the stores that offer PS5 stock.