New public charge rule considers age, health and finances of immigrants who want a Green Card, but does not punish social assistance

Immigrants who apply for a Green Card will no longer be punished for asking for social aid, except those that involve cash, but the new public charge rule of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will continue to consider the age, health and general finances of an immigrant to apply for the Green Card.

The agency recalled that Section 212(a)(4) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) makes a noncitizen inadmissible if he or she is “likely to become a public charge at some point.” ”, that is, that he depends on financial aid from the federal government to live.

“Age; Health; family state; assets, resources and financial status; and education and skills’, as required by the INA”, indicated the DHS that will be considered in the evaluation of an immigrant when applying for Legal Permanent Residence.

Nevertheless, The new rule moves away from the punishment that former President Donald Trump proposed to impose with a regulation that was about to be appliedbut faced challenges in court, until the Biden Administration managed to stop it.

“This action guarantees fair and humane treatment for legal immigrants and their US citizen family members,” said the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alexander Mayorcas. “In accordance with America’s core values, we will not penalize people for having to access health benefits and other supplemental government services available to them.”

DHS returned to the principle of the 1999 rule, but submitted the new guidelines for public comment through the Federal Register, as part of the administrative process, then included the comments received and drafted a new rule.

“In accordance with the values ​​of our nation, this policy treats all those we serve with fairness and respect,” said the director of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Ur M Jaddou.

The official acknowledged that there is still “confusion and fear” among immigrants, due to the public charge rule promoted by the Trump Administration.

“Although much remains to be done to overcome the confusion and fearWe will continue to work to break down barriers in the immigration system, restore faith and trust with our immigrant communities, and eliminate undue burdens in the application process.”

DHS emphasizes the rule change following the intentions of the Biden Administration, which it noted for considering “supplemental public health benefits, such as Medicaid and nutritional assistance,” as part of the public charge inadmissibility determination.

It is not a “free pass”

However, this does not mean a free pass for immigrants applying for Lawful Permanent Residency, as they are still likely to become a “public charge”, if immigration officials believe that person might depend “primarily on the government for his or her livelihood”.

“You may be denied admission or lawful permanent residence (known colloquially as a green card),” the DHS warns.

The DHS recalled that before 2019, almost all non-monetary government benefits, including Medicaid or nutritional assistance, were not considered a public charge, something that the Biden Administration changed.

“The 2019 rule, which was eventually rescinded and is no longer in effect, resulted in decreased enrollment in such programs among individuals who are not subject to the public charge ground of inadmissibility, such as U.S. citizen children in foster care. mixed status,” DHS said.

This rule will take effect on December 23, 2022although it will be published on September 9 in the Federal Register.

What does it consist of

The new guide that immigration officials must follow to evaluate an immigrant applying for a Green Card includes several aspects based on the INA.

In the review of petitions, the following should be reviewed:

The personal situation of the immigrant: person’s age; health condition; family state; status of your assets, resources, and financial status; and your education and skills.

Personalized evaluation: DHS will not consider benefits received by family members other than the applicant.

Discards non-monetary aid: USCIS will not consider the receipt of certain non-cash benefits for which non-citizens may be eligible, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or other nutrition programs, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicaid (except for long-term institutionalization), housing benefits, any benefits related to immunizations or testing for communicable diseases, or other special purpose or supplemental benefits.

The immigration authorities will inform when the new rule will be implemented and will guide immigrants in this regard.

“DHS will also conduct public outreach and engagement activities to minimize the risk of confusion or chilling effects between non-citizens and US citizens,” it said.

The authorities will also provide details on how they will handle applications sent by mail postmarked on or after the effective date.