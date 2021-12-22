New rain of criticism for Chris Pratt: why the Internet hates him

Chris Pratt posted an Instagram post to talk about his love for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. A post that apparently should have received only romantic comments and little hearts of appreciation and which instead generated a shower of controversy, criticism and even insults. But on the other hand Chris Pratt is now used to attacks on social media: he seems to have become the scapegoat of the web.

Because the last post infuriated everyone

“Look how he looks at me! Really, find someone who looks at you like this”, thus begins the romantic post that the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World dedicates to his wife. A lot of praise and some jokes in a dedication that comes without a specific anniversary, as the actor points out. In the list of what makes Katherine Schwarzenegger a fantastic wife, however, there is a sentence that the users of the social network have found inconceivable: “he gave me a fantastic healthy little girl“.

Here, for the uninitiated, little Lyla Maria, born in August 2020, is not the first daughter of Chris Pratt. The actor is also the father of Jack, from his previous marriage with Anna Faris: a premature baby, who immediately presented a brain hemorrhage, has undergone several operations over the years and still has vision problems and to the leg muscles.

Many have wondered if it was really necessary for Pratt to emphasize that his second child is a healthy child and above all to attribute the ‘credit’ to his wife. Thousands of users have found the indelicate sentence: what would Jack think when reading it? And how will his ex-wife stay there?

But that is not all. Many also saw sexism in the post, as Chris Pratt prides himself on doing absolutely nothing for his wife (other than opening a jar from time to time) while she “helps him with everything.” And then he writes: “His heart is pure and belongs to me”.

“I have lost respect for you”, “you are a narcissist”, “this post is disgusting”: these are among the least offensive comments you can read.

Trump and LGBTQ + rights

It is not the first time that hate comments and insults rain down on Chris Pratt’s social accounts. In recent years, the actor has been accused of being a racist and supporting white supremacists after being photographed wearing a controversial t-shirt (despite various denials, including by major newspapers such as The Washington Post); then Elliot Page accused him of being part of an anti-LGBTQ + Christian community, despite the fact that he denied it.

Finally, many did not take kindly to the lack of activism during the last elections: unlike many other stars, he did not invite fans to go to the polls and vote. While his colleagues on the set sided in favor of Joe Biden, he never expressed himself and for this reason many believe that he was a supporter of Donald Trump. Yet he has been very active to be voted for the People’s Choice Award: his Instagram link also refers to the votes of the well-known awards.

And now any excuse is good

Surely Chris Pratt’s latest post is a misstep from many points of view, but it is equally true that the people of the web are now prejudiced against him. Any excuse is good to blame him so much that the recent news of his hiring as a voice actor for Super Mario, in the new animated film dedicated to the well-known Nintendo character, had sparked a fuss because the public would have preferred the voice of an Italian.

Now we have to understand if such a wave of negativity could affect his career in Hollywood, which – as we know – is deeply linked to what the public thinks and wants.