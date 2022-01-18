New Range Rover 2022, a work of art at Maxxi – Trials and News

After the world premiere in London and the Italian debut in Milan, the new Range Rover appears among the works of art of the Maxxi in Rome. Now in its fifth generation, the British SUV reaches the fifth essence of luxury enhanced by the cleanliness of the design, so as to make it perfectly integrated even in a contemporary art museum.

The bodywork has been completely cleaned of all superfluous elements and appears as a single block polished flush with the glass surfaces.

The Range Rover Fifth Act is based on the new MLA-Flex longitudinal modular platform, as well as bringing to the debut a pair of innovative plug-in hybrid engines with a driving range in electric mode that can reach up to 100 km.

At launch it will be available with mild-hybrid, petrol and diesel versions: the former include the 3.0-liter six-cylinder with 360 or 400 hp.

There are three Mhev hybrid-diesel options, again based on a 3.0 six-cylinder block: 249 Hp and 600 Nm of torque; 300 hp and 650 Nm; up to 350 hp and 700 Nm. All versions are combined exclusively with the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Mechanically, Range Rover 2022 is equipped with four-wheel steering and Dynamic Response Pro system, an advanced active roll control system that reduces lateral lying down when cornering. Thanks to the predictive functions, the car is always able to guarantee maximum comfort by optimizing the set-up on holes or rough roads. Designed, developed and manufactured in the UK, the new Range Rover is offered with prices starting at 124,300 euros.