New Range Rover, the House has opened orders

The entire revamped Range Rover range is now available to order. Land Rover confirms pricing for advanced Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid models and the exclusive Range Rover SV, also giving great news: Plug-in electric powertrain performance figures are even better than was originally estimated.

The efficiency of PHEV propulsion

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles offer exceptional efficiency, with CO2 emissions as low as 18g / km and capable of achieving 113km of range in EV mode. Since its launch, Land Rover has seen unprecedented demand for the New Range Rover, which it confirmed the global appeal of the original luxury SUV. More than 2 million configurations have already been performed on the brand’s official website, this shows how much customers love this model.

The New Range Rover is even more desirable, combining absolute modernity and aesthetic grace, with technological sophistication and connectivity and, for the first time, space for seven adults.

The thermal engines

Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid models combine near-silent, electric drive with effortless performance with the P510e and P440e powertrains. But the New Range Rover is also available with a choice of efficient six-cylinder petrol and diesel MHEV engines. In particular, among the powerful and efficient engines are the new 530hp V8 Twin Turbo petrol engine, 510hp Extended Range plug-in hybrid (SWB only) and the efficient six-cylinder in-line Ingenium D350 diesel. Customers can choose four-, five- and seven-seat interiors from standard and long-wheelbase models. In 2024 the House will also launch the all-electric versionthe first fully electric Land Rover.

The New Range Rover SV

Top model of the Range Rover family, the SV version represents a wonderful interpretation of luxury and the customization of the brand, with exclusive materials, design themes with attention to detail and many customization possibilities. Initially, in the Italian market, the Range Rover SV will be available for orders only for owners of the Range Rover family cars, a choice that the House has made to emphasize the exclusivity and privilege of the purchase. In fact, the SV represents the pinnacle of the possibility of customization offered to the customer to satisfy his tastes and needs to the maximum.

The car displays a unique design in both the front bumper and the five-bar grille, identifying elements the new model of punta, along with a round laser engraved SV badge on the side air intakes and another round SV white ceramic badge on the tailgate. As an option, directional wheels in three 23-inch finishes are also available. Exclusive materials used include shiny plated metals, smooth ceramics, inlaid mosaics and soft quasi-aniline leather, as well as sustainable (non-leather) Ultrafabrics.

Range Rover interior

The choice of materials for the passenger compartment is the result of a very careful and responsible study. The smooth and tactile ceramic used for the external badge is also repeated inside, giving the gearshift, Terrain Response and volume controls a feeling of freshness to the touch. A material that contrasts with the deep-pile mohair carpets and the soft semi-aniline and quasi-aniline leather options for the embroidered and uniquely shaped seats.

This is the first time Special Vehicle Operations customers have a choice an alternative to leather upholstery, opting for sustainable Ultrafabrics materials with SV Intrepid interiors, soft to the touch and with a technical appearance, in an exclusive two-tone colourway.

List prices

New Range Rover, now in the price list together with the previous variants, offers a choice of Extended plug-in hybrid engines with prices starting from 143,800 euros; the SV version is available from 190,300 euros.