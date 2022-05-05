New rates miMovistar vs Movistar Fusión: is it worth changing?

All the “base” rates that we have have the option of contracting additional mobile lines with a variable amount of data and unlimited calls, in addition to including Movistar + Inicia (#0, #Vamos and TDT). This leads us to highlight another very important detail: to contract any television package we need to first get Movistar Plus + Essential . This, which includes Movistar Premieres (not included in Fusion Starts) and Series for 10 euros per month, would make us take a convergent offer that compared to Fusion is more attractive and somewhat cheaper.

The great difference of MiMovistar is that it is a series of rates that each user can build as if it were a house, floor by floor. We will find the minimum access price offered by this new portfolio in the so-called Movistar Max , which offers 300 MB fiber and a 30 GB mobile line for 54.90 euros per month. This package offers less fiber speed than the initial Movistar Fusión package (Conecta Max), but on the other hand, it allows you to add television and soccer packages at a lower cost, as we will see a little later. To this we must add Unlimited Movistar (1 GB fiber and an unlimited mobile line) and Movistar Unlimitedx2 which is identical to the previous one but with an additional mobile line.

No one can doubt that the Movistar Fusión offer has always been one of the most complete on the market. The operator put at our disposal a good number of different packages for all types of consumers, both for those who only wanted Internet and mobile, and for those who also wanted to enjoy the best television. The only “but” that these have always had is that they were certainly corseted but that ended with the arrival of miMovistar.

As we have said a little above, miMovistar also brings a savings for football lovers in most scenarios. Thanks to this, we can now get, for example, Movistar Max and the UEFA Champions League for 84.90 euros, which represents a saving of 10 euros per month with the equivalent rate of Movistar Fusión (5 if we opt for Movistar Unlimited). To this we must add that the Fiction offer also becomes much more attractive nowsince even including Netflix we can save 15.10 euros per month with Movistar Unlimited compared to what Movistar Fusión offered us.

It should also be noted another great change that is very interesting for people who are looking for or want to have several unlimited lines at home. If we previously wanted to get two mobile lines with unlimited calls and gigabytes, the only option that Movistar Fusión offered us was to go for the most expensive packages and pay around 150 euros. Now, thanks to Movistar Ilimitadox2 we will have access to the same from 84.90dispensing with that price, yes, of a greater television offer.

To these two “plants” of miMovistar we must add more elements. On the one hand, the operator offers us a wide selection of devices for 0 euros, where we will find televisions, mobiles and even consoles. To this must also be added the possibility of contracting several services such as Prosegur, Movistar Salud or Internet alarms for the 2nd residence.

Just below you can see a comparison between the main rates offered by Movistar Fusión and its equivalent or similar in miMovistar. It is worth mentioning that Movistar continues to offer some additional services that are not included in this list, such as the different Netflix, DAZN and Toros subscriptions by Movistar+, just to mention a few:

Comparative rates Movistar Fusion my Movistar Connect Max vs Movistar Max Fiber 600Mbps

Mobile with 30 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with Freeview

€54.90/month Fiber 300Mbps

Mobile with 30 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with DTT and #0

€54.90/month Fusion Starts Infinite vs Movistar Unlimited with essential TV Fiber 1000Mbps

Mobile with 40 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels

81 euros/month Fiber 1000Mbps

Mobile with unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels

€79.90/month Fusion Starts vs Movistar Max with TV Essential Fiber 300Mbps

Mobile with 40 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels

74 euros/month Fiber 300Mbps

Mobile with 30 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels

€64.90/month Fusion Selection Fiction vs Movistar Max / Unlimited (with Netflix) Mobile with unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels, Disney+, Movies and Netflix

Fiber 300 Mbps for 105 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 115 euros/month Mobile with 30 GB or unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels, Disney+, Movistar Premieres and Netflix

Fiber 300 Mbps for 89.90 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 99.90 euros/month Fusion Selection Fiction vs Movistar Max / Unlimited (without Netflix) Mobile with unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels, Disney+ and Cinema

Fiber 300 Mbps for 95 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 105 euros/month Mobile with 30 GB or unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels, Disney+ and Movistar Premieres

Fiber 300 Mbps for 79.90 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 89.90 euros/month Merger selection LaLiga vs Movistar Max/Ilimitado with TV Esencial and LaLiga Mobile with unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels and La Liga

Fiber 300 Mbps for 95 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 105 euros/month Mobile with 30 GB or unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels and La Liga

Fiber 300 Mbps for 94.90 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 109.90 euros/month Fusion of the Champions League selection vs. Movistar Max/Unlimited with Essential TV and the Champions League Mobile with unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels and the Champions League

Fiber 300 Mbps for 95 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 105 euros/month Mobile with 30 GB or unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels and the Champions League

Fiber 300 Mbps for 84.90 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 99.90 euros/month Fusion Selection Plus Football vs Movistar Max/Unlimited with Essential TV and all football Mobile with unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels and all football

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 120 euros/month Mobile with 30 GB or unlimited data and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cts/min

TV with 80 channels and all football

Fiber 300 Mbps for 107.90 euros/month

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 122.90 euros/month Fusión Total vs Movistar Ilimitadox2 with essential TV, all football, Disney+ and Cinema Two mobile lines with unlimited GB and minutes

TV with 80 channels, all football, Disney + and Premieres

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 150 euros/month Two mobile lines with unlimited GB and minutes

TV with 80 channels, all football, Disney + and Premieres

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 152.90 euros/month Fusión Total Plus vs Movistar Ilimitadox2 with essential TV, all football, Sports, Disney+, Premieres, Netflix and DAZN Two mobile lines with unlimited GB and minutes

TV with 80 channels, all football, Disney +, Premieres, Sports and DAZN

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 175 euros/month Two mobile lines with unlimited GB and minutes

TV with 80 channels, all football, Disney +, Premieres, Sports, Netflix Standard and DAZN

Fiber 1000 Mbps for 190.90 euros/month

Is it worth the change?

This is a question that does not have a general answer in all cases, but one that works for almost everyone: worth. Despite the fact that Movistar Fusión already offered a wide selection of rates, it was not until the arrival of miMovistar that the customer had access to contract everything they wanted “by finger”, without having to take home products or packages that they did not was going to use.

The Movistar page has a configurator so that we can get an idea of ​​what a rate would look like by taking those packages that suit us best. A great movement of Movistar the creation of miMovistar, putting your customers at the center of a modular offer with endless possibilities.