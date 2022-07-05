New “recalls” of vehicles for security reasons – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

For damage that threatens the safety of drivers and passengers.





The federal Traffic Safety Administration reported new recalls of new cars for defects that could jeopardize the safety of drivers and passengers, or the operation of the affected vehicles.

The models impacted by these alerts belong to the Ford, Cadillac, Kia, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Izusu, GMC and Nissan brands.

In Ford brand vehicles, the “recall” points to the Ford Bronco and the Ford Ranger, both from 2022, and the reason is inadequate adhesion of the front glass, which can lead to it detaching.

The Ford 150 BEV, on the other hand, has issues with its low tire pressure warning system that might not turn on when it’s supposed to.

For its part, two Cadillac models, the XT5 2022 and the XT6 2022, have problems with the sealing of a valve in their gas tank. That same problem is indicated for the “recall” of the GMC Acadia 2022.

In KIA cars the problem is with the seat belts, and it affects the KIA Sorento Hybrid 2021-22 and the Sorento PHEV 2022. That is also the problem that the Hyundai Venue has, in its models from 2020 to 2022.

The recall of Toyota cars seems more serious and affects Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles, and here the problem is that the axis (axel shaft) could separate, creating dangerous conditions.

The Honda impacted by this “pickup” is the GL 1800, model years 2020 to 2022, and it is a programming problem that could impact the operation of the ignition and thus the operation of the engine.

Meanwhile, the Isuzu that has problems is the N-Series, 2022, whose oil pressure sensor is incorrectly wired, which could affect its important function.

For its part, Nissan is warning that its 2020-2022 Frontier and 2020-2022 Titan models have issues with their transmission not being securely attached, which may cause an accident (Unsecured Transmission May Cause Rollaway).

The federal agency reminds that when a “recall” occurs, either by the manufacturer or by the government entity, it is because it is understood that the vehicle involved represents an unreasonable safety risk or because it does not meet minimum safety standards. In those cases the manufacturer is responsible for repairing the vehicle at no cost to the customer.

Owners of these vehicles are supposed to receive notification from the manufacturer, but if this does not happen, they should contact the dealer or whoever sold them the vehicle, or contact NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888- 327-4236.

