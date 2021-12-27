New record for $ MATIC | Our analysis of the future of the protocol

One more new all-time high for Polygon $ MATIC, which is approaching altitude $ 2.80, at least being bounced off it for the first time. A situation Interesting on the market and for those who have followed our analyzes in recent months.

$ MATIC was among the top player of the world of cryptocurrencies and closes a 2021 positive – but not on the levels of $ MATIC – for the whole sector. Let’s try to understand how far this token can go, and if the train has already passed.

MATIC continues its incredible run

The organic purchases of $ MATIC continue

The first point of this umpteenth bull run – even festive – of $ MATIC is that the purchase volumes, although in natural decline during the holidays, are confirming themselves as constant and organic.

A large part of the price is in fact pushed up by spot purchases, which have little to do with the speculation of short and very short period, thus continuing to exercise a bullish pressure on the token.

Sure, get over with these volumes traditionally low during the Christmas period the resistors it will be difficult, but it is still a sign of excellent results health state for the token, which also for the 2022 it would seem that he could be confirmed as one of the fittest ones.

The news at the end of the year will continue to push for at least a few months

What seems certain is that the changes introduced during the last week will continue to have a positive effect on the price of $ MATIC, which could be confirmed as bullish also during the 2022.

The persistence of sidechain And l2 around the world of Ethereum, even if and when this should pass to a validation system PoS.

The introduction of systems zk and the arrival of enormously relevant projects such as Uniswap close the picture of very important news for the world of $ MATIC, which should also interest their investors, especially those who, having arrived late on the market, they fear that higher price levels cannot be reached.

Technical analysis with supports and resistances

Before saying goodbye, it may be useful to look at the moving averages and the indicators on hourly basis, to evaluate how much interesting there may be in the next few hours.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 Moving averages on Matic

The Moving averages are unanimous in reporting what are the upward trends in which the market believes, even among technical traders, now. Data that will have to be crossed, however, with those coming from the indicators.

OSCILLATOR INDICATION RSI NEUTRAL CCI BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 BULL BEAR NEUTRAL Technical indicators on $ MATIC

Here too the situation seems to be practically unanimous, a sign that even on a technical level there does not seem to be any doubts about the continuation of the bull run. Interesting price levels to watch will remain $ 2.40 And $ 2.80. For the rest, just know that $ MATIC continues to be part of ours cryptocurrency wallet, in an increasingly interesting position.