new record of contemporary players reached after ten years from the release – Nerd4.life

Path of Exile, the acclaimed free-to-play RPG, has reached a new record for contemporary players. Specifically, let’s talk about 158,882 players. This is an important achievement, considering that the game has been available for about ten years.

Path of Exile was published in 2013 (although earlier there were beta versions). At the time, it had a maximum of 32,000 players and remained around that maximum figure for several years. In 2017, with the release of the Fall of Oriath expansion, the game got a major boost and has always been growing.

The most recent record, reached on February 4, 2022, occurred at the same time as the Siege of the Atlas expansion. The previous record was 157,103 players and had been reached in January 2021. Information of the new milestone was shared via Twitter by the developers, who thanked fans old and new for the support given to Path of Exile.

Probably, the next few months will be the last available to break this new record. In fact, Path of Exile 2 should arrive during 2022 and it is credible that many fans decide to move to the new game.