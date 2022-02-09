new record of energy produced – Corriere.it

from Paolo Virtuani

Achieved 59 megajoules in 5 seconds, more than double that of a previous test. “We have shown that we can keep a mini-star burning”

Made 59 megajoules in 5 seconds, more than double that of a previous test, an average fusion power of about 11 megawatts. This is not an exorbitant amount, it is the amount of energy needed to bring the water contained in 60 tea kettles to the boil, but it is significant: the result testifies to the good road taken by the European nuclear fusion experiment Jet. The program to achieve the difficult result of obtaining “theenergy of the Sun’s interior», That is, get to the nuclear fusion and have a potentially unlimited and low-cost amount of energy, continues to achieve very important successes precisely in a season like the current one in which the cost of energy obtained from fossil sources, in particular natural gas, has reached record levels and also has significant geopolitical implications. In January, the 100,000 plasma pulses inside the reactor had also been reached. «We have shown that we can make a mini star inside our machine and keep it on for 5 seconds at a high level. We are entering a new dimension, ”Joe Milnes, head of operations, said at a press conference.

Economic repercussions The Eurofusion consortium works in England, near Oxford, with the JET (Joint European Torus), the most important research reactor in the world on nuclear fusion. Also participate Italy through Enea. Italy, the second most important partner of the Consortium after Germany, will receive 16% of the European contribution, equal to approximately 90 million euros. The Eurofusion consortium can count on approximately 4,800 scientists from 28 European countries (the 25 EU countries plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Ukraine). “The Italian network of research on fusion, with over twenty partners including universities, research institutions and industries, represents a case of success in terms of technical-scientific contribution, technology transfer with significant economic repercussions”, Paola stressed in the last few days. Batistoni, head of the development and promotion section of the merger of Enea. “The Italian companies have been awarded industrial contracts for a total value of over 1.3 billion euros, about 50% of the European total, for the construction of the Iter experimental reactor currently under construction in France”.

Aeneas: “Proud” «We are particularly proud of our researchers who worked on the preparation and execution of the experiments and on the analysis of the data, also coordinating the European team that studied the technological aspects of the deuterium-tritium operations, fundamental in view of the Iter project, which is underway in France “, commented Gilberto Dialuce, president of Enea. “This contribution is part of a long tradition that has seen Enea among the major and most qualified contributors of JET since the beginning, with its own scientists who have held roles of scientific leadership and direction of the entire project”. “It’s a crucial step towards the future production of abundant and eco-sustainable energyAdded Maria Chiara Carrozza, president of the National Research Council.

The difference between fusion and fission Nuclear fusion is the opposite of nuclear fission. In the first, hydrogen atoms merge (in the case of Jet, deuterium and tritium, isotopes of hydrogen) to release a large amount of energy, as happens in the enormous furnace inside our star, with little emission of radiation and radioactive substances. In nuclear fission, the same as for atomic bombs, developed at the time by Enrico Fermi’s team, energy is obtained by splitting the atoms in a chain reaction, in particular uranium and plutonium, but with a very high production of radioactive substances that must be confined for thousands of years.