New record of infections in the Netherlands: experts ask the government for a partial lockdown
THE Netherlands they return in the midst of pandemic and the ghost of a returns new lockdown. In the last 24 hours they are 16,364 cases of positivity from coronavirus recorded throughout the country, a new record that clearly exceeds the one already established in December 2020, when there were 12,997 infections. A situation that alarms the experts who ask the government to take immediate action, coming to hypothesize a partial lockdown to bring down the contagion curve again. Such a choice would make Holland the first country in Europe to impose the lockout again, even if not total.
To report the proposal of a group of experts is the local TV Nos, according to which they asked the Dutch government to implement measures to reduce infections. The government of the interim prime minister, Mark Rutte, he should make a decision about it tomorrow. Among the restrictive measures that the government is considering, the broadcaster specified, there are the cancellation of events, the closure of theaters and cinemas and the early closure of bars and restaurants, while the schools would remain open. After a two-week partial lockdown, according to experts, entry to public places should be limited to vaccinated or recently recovered people.
Already last week, the country had decided to reintroduce the mandatory use of masks and expanded the list of places that require the green pass to access it. The new coronavirus infections have almost doubled in the last week, with a weekly incidence rate of more than 400 per 100 thousand inhabitants.
