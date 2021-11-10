News

new record well over 4,700 dollars

Kim Lee
Yet another leap upwards for Ethereum: the new week has started with a further rise for the cryptocurrency, driven by a trend that has now been going on for at least a couple of weeks. Those who, engaged in trading, chose long ago to bet on this asset in order to increase their capital are benefiting from it.

New record for ETH: the crypto continues to run

At the time this article is written and published, the price of ETH stands at $ 4,717 (source CoinDesk), but in the past few hours the record of $ 4,768 never achieved before. Below is the graph that photographs the trend over the last week.

The value of Ethereum and its variation in the last week (November 8, 2021)

To better understand how the long-term trend has developed, we also report below the variation appreciated for a year now: the crypto it went from trading twelve months ago to around $ 450 at current value.

The value of Ethereum and its variation over the last year (November 8, 2021)

As we have already underlined, among the factors responsible for growth there is also the introduction ofAltair update of the Beacon Chain dating back to the end of October, an update whose goal was to improve the management of transactions from the point of view of speed and efficiency.

It is therefore the right time to try your hand at trading and bet your savings on Ethereum, in view of a return? As always, we recommend approaching the practice aware of the possibility of witnessing a devaluation of the asset: the prospect of generating a profit in a short time counteracts the risk associated with the volatility of the investment, the same applies to Bitcoin, Dogecoin and so on. Street.

